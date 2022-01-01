Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amel SAHLI
Ajouter
Amel SAHLI
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
polyvalente
Entreprises
Eec gulf
- Architecte
maintenant
Bureau d'étude
- Architecte
2010 - maintenant
Promotion immobilière CMB
- Architecte coordinatrice
2008 - 2010
Formations
Epau (Alger)
Alger
1995 - 2001
architecture
Réseau
Asma JAAFAR
Franck BOZIZE
Hala MAHMOUCHE
Hichem NEHARI
Mohamed BOUKHALFA
Nasma SAHNOUN