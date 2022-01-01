Amel SOMAI

-
The African Development Bank
- Administrative Assistant
2007 - maintenant
Procurement and Fiduciary Services (ORPF) Administrative Assistant of the Department.
Duties: Included mastering of SAP (Travel management, material management, and Entering Claims)
Maintaining and updating databases to ensure that the relevant information is accessible, and controlling the inputs into relevant documents.
Arranging meetings; conference calls, drafting of reports, and travel bookings
Provision of logistic support for interdepartmental meetings organized by the Department.
Reproduction, distribution of documents and handling internal and general public inquiries.
Provision of administrative assistance through liaising with CGSP in respect of office accommodation,
Manage the office supplies.
Undertake all other duties as the need arises.
Secondary School For the Libyan Embassy In Tunisia
- Secondary English Teacher & English teacher
2006 - 2007
As an English teacher for secondary pupils, I was preparing the relevant materials for all my classes.
Teaching the grammatical rules and helping pupils in class to discuss the Target subjects.
mentioned in their textbooks.
The State University of Albany New York (SUNY)
- Fulbright Teaching Assistant
2005 - 2006
Fulbright Teaching Assistant in the Department of Humanities.
The FLTA Program aimed at strengthening foreign language instruction at U.S. educational institutions, it was sponsored by the US Department of State, Fulbright that is the largest US international exchange program offering opportunities for students, scholars to discuss their mother tongue language there and acquire a teaching experience.
I served as a resource person in conversation groups, cultural representatives, and in language laboratory groups, coordinated extracurricular activities and supervised club language workshops.
TUNISIE JET POWER Company
- Administrative Assistant
2004 - 2005
TUNISIE JET POWER Company (Sale of boats, & Nautical Equipments)
Responsible of the Secretarial work of the Technical Department at the company.
Duties it involved Preparation of Technical drawings.
Cataloguing and maintaining database of drawings
Liaising with customers.
Meeting customer deadlines Translation of commercial Papers, Articles in brochures and minutes.
CCM Consulting Group
- Trainee Interpreter
Tunis
2003 - 2003
Duties: Preparation of marketing presentations and graphics
Translation of commercial papers, articles in brochures and writing minutes
