Ameli SHIOMGVDLISHVILI

Customer Care
Communication and Interpersonal Skills
Foreign languages
Microsoft Word
power
exel
GEFCO
- CMS Coordinator
COURBEVOIE2014 - maintenant- Establishment of a deployment schedule by country
- Monitoring of data collection with the representatives of our subsidiaries: timing, completeness and accuracy of the data collected
- Loading information in the CMS (Carrier Management System)
- Application and monitoring user creation
- Entering collected information
- Establishment of dashboards using the tool
- User Support
- Translation of technical materials (from French in English)
Burobox
- Sales Assistant
2011 - 2011• My responsibilities included selling, negotiation, achieving sales target, up and cross-selling and cash handling, assisting customers in finding products and helping to resolve customer problems.
• I was required to provide excellent customer service to maximise customer satisfaction and lead to customer retention. Through this role I’ve increased my communication and negotiation skills, working under pressure, tact and diplomacy, interpersonal skills, planning and organising to meet deadlines, as well as my confidence
Buyer Behaviors; International Business Management, International Trade Law, International Trade and Development. Politics: Modern Europe and Cold War- International Market Development. Translation: French/ English.