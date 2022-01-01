Retail
Amelie GACHOT
Amelie GACHOT
SAINT HERBLAIN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Préparation de commande
Réceptionner les stocks et les vérifier
Entreprises
Sefi
- Magasinier
SAINT HERBLAIN
2012 - maintenant
reception
preparation commande
gestion des litiges
inventaire
gestion des dlc
Chocolaterie roland reauté
- Magasiniere
2010 - 2011
reception, prepa commande inventaire responsable equipe prepa commande
Formations
GRETA
Chateau Gontier Bazouges
2010 - 2011
titre professionnel
agent magasinier
Aurelien HERPIN
Christelle GARCIA
Christophe LONGUET
Emilie ERNOULT
Gurvan DEGUEILLE
Pascal GALMICHE
Sylvain LAGUE
Tiphanie PORTAIS
Vanessa CHAPLET
Vincent GIRARDEAU
