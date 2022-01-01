Menu

Amelie GACHOT

SAINT HERBLAIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Préparation de commande
Réceptionner les stocks et les vérifier

Entreprises

  • Sefi - Magasinier

    SAINT HERBLAIN 2012 - maintenant reception
    preparation commande
    gestion des litiges
    inventaire
    gestion des dlc

  • Chocolaterie roland reauté - Magasiniere

    2010 - 2011 reception, prepa commande inventaire responsable equipe prepa commande

Formations

  • GRETA

    Chateau Gontier Bazouges 2010 - 2011 titre professionnel

    agent magasinier

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :