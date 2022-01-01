Amelie GRIVEAU

UCSF (University of California, San Francisco)
- Associate Specialist
2016 - maintenanto Experimental design, development and optimization of new genetic and pharmacological approaches for preclinical studies on glioma angiogenesis and vessel co-option in mice.
o Leading collaborative projects with Harvard Medical School and UCSF (SPORE, LOGLIO).
o Writing scientific papers, reports and grants to major funding agencies.
UCSF (University of California, San Francisco)
- Postdoctoral researcher
2010 - 2016o Conducted research on pediatric brain tumor formation, generated mouse models faithfully recapitulating specific human mutations.
o Mentored and supervised several undergraduate, MSc students and other trainees.
o Led several national collaborative projects.
o Obtained highly competitive funding from national associations.
Jacques Monod Institute
- Doctoral student
2005 - 2009o Developed mouse models to study the function of the first neurons generated in the brain.
o Mentored and supervised several laboratory technicians.
Formations
Harvard Medical School HST (Boston)
Boston2014 - 2014“Critical Issues in Tumor Microenvironment: Angiogenesis, Metastasis and Immunology”
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (Cold Spring Harbor)
Cold Spring Harbor2006 - 2006“Advanced Techniques in Molecular Neuroscience” class
o Developed mouse models to study the molecular control of Cajal-Retzius cells differentiation and function in the developing cortex by the homeoprotein Dbx1.
o Mentored and supervised several laboratory technicians.