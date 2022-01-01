Menu

Amelie GRIVEAU

  • UCSF (University of California, San Francisco) - Associate Specialist

    2016 - maintenant o Experimental design, development and optimization of new genetic and pharmacological approaches for preclinical studies on glioma angiogenesis and vessel co-option in mice.
    o Leading collaborative projects with Harvard Medical School and UCSF (SPORE, LOGLIO).
    o Writing scientific papers, reports and grants to major funding agencies.

  • UCSF (University of California, San Francisco) - Postdoctoral researcher

    2010 - 2016 o Conducted research on pediatric brain tumor formation, generated mouse models faithfully recapitulating specific human mutations.
    o Mentored and supervised several undergraduate, MSc students and other trainees.
    o Led several national collaborative projects.
    o Obtained highly competitive funding from national associations.

  • Jacques Monod Institute - Doctoral student

    2005 - 2009 o Developed mouse models to study the function of the first neurons generated in the brain.
    o Mentored and supervised several laboratory technicians.

  • Harvard Medical School HST (Boston)

    Boston 2014 - 2014 “Critical Issues in Tumor Microenvironment: Angiogenesis, Metastasis and Immunology”

  • Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (Cold Spring Harbor)

    Cold Spring Harbor 2006 - 2006 “Advanced Techniques in Molecular Neuroscience” class

  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie Paris 6 (UPMC)

    Paris 2005 - 2009 PhD

    o Developed mouse models to study the molecular control of Cajal-Retzius cells differentiation and function in the developing cortex by the homeoprotein Dbx1.
  • Université Pierre Et Marie Curie Paris 6 (UPMC)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 • M.S. INTEGRATIVE BIOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY SPECIALTY NEUROSCIENCE

  • Université François Rabelais

    Tours 2001 - 2004 • B.S. CELL BIOLOGY AND ANIMAL PHYSIOLOGY SPECIALTY NEUROSCIENCE

