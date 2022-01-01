Amélie GUERMONPREZ

Given my language expertise as a fluent writer and speaker in French, Spanish, and English, I would excel as a Associate Project Manager. I am from France and speak French fluently. I spent my last year in high school in an exchange program in Spain that I initiated, and that's when I learned to speak Spanish, successfully graduating with a double diploma in France and Spain. I graduated from the European University Montebello in Lille, where I studied International trade specializing in Spanish negotiation. My Spanish speaking skills allowed me to complete a successful business marketing internship in Chile, where I worked for La Vega Monumental. Thirty percent of the businesses that I reached out to committed to opening retail stores in the commercial center I represented, which my boss highly praised in his recommendation letter. I gained experience in sales, marketing, manufacturing, outsourcing, and growing distribution networks through supply chain and transportation hub logistics. I also was interviewed on local television. My 5 years of work experience abroad has helped me improve my language skills, taught me self reliance and helped me to develop the capabilities to succeed in project manager.



As part of my year long exchange program in the United States, I have used my language skills volunteering for the Sylvia Earle Alliance Foundation Google Explore the Ocean project, working with ocean non profit organization to share their stories on the foundation website and in the Google Earth education layer available in the free Google Earth. This ocean education content layer is viewed almost half a million times a week, making it a successful ocean education effort. I have been working with partners like Blue Ocean Productions to translate ocean education posts into French, Spanish, and Portuguese for feature on the next version of the website and in translated versions of the Explore the Ocean layer in Google Earth next year. I speak some Portuguese, as I spent many summers there as a child with extended family. I have also helped Mission Blue partners like National Geographic explorers Enric Sala and Sylvia Earle, and Kip Evans feature underwater place photo content in the Panoramio photos group.



I also have management experience, having managed a small team at a fitness center in Nice. I designed and promoted activities to meet customer demands and generated revenue through creating partnerships and sponsoring university events to drive new membership. I managed our advertising strategy and promoted the club to increase usage, which included doing market research, managing repairs, handling complaints and accidents, cashing-out, keeping stock records, and writing weekly reports. I learned quickly how to work as part of a team, leading and motivating when necessary, how to work under pressure and handle challenging situations and how to make tough decisions given my great responsibility.



I have taken advantage of the strong Bay Area development community, working hard to continue to build on my web development skills. My goal is to mix my passions: managing, marketing and web design. I have joined the Girls Develop it, Hackerdojo and others hackthons in mountain view.



I am an enthusiastic, dedicated and highly organized professional with a positive attitude and good sense of humor. I enjoy working with others and being part of a successful and productive team. I have extensive experience in managing content and working in international trade while speaking multiple languages. I am curious about understanding other cultural perspectives and completed an International Communication course at De Anza College under Professor Michael Chang. I am a quick learner, hard worker and a team player with a passion for languages. I am able to function effectively under time pressure while managing multiple projects simultaneously. My goal is to develop my business skills and accomplish top-notch results for my future team.



Mes compétences :

Management

Digital Marketing

Web design

System engine Advertising