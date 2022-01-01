Amelie GUILLON

-
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
- Credit Analyst, Hong Kong, VIE
PARIS
2010 - maintenant
Credit Analyst- Australian Portfolio
- Assessment of the credit standing of Australian corporate, preparation of credit proposals
and industry reports.
- Analysis of Australian companies, for the retail and energy sector including transport, oil&
gas, power and mining industry, for loan and derivatives transactions.
- Review of legal documentation (credit agreement, ISDA).
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
- Credit Analyst, New York, VIE
PARIS
2009 - 2010
Credit Analyst
- Analyze Corporate Credit Risk of clients: profitability, liquidity, leverage.
- Assess transaction to Risk Senior Management.
- Review of legal documentation (credit agreement, participation agreement).
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
- Credit Analyst, Paris
PARIS
2008 - 2008
Credit Analyst, Aerospace & Defence Portfolio Paris
- Present corporate credit files to Risk department.
- Prepare client rating, monitor bank’s global exposure.
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
- Coverage Assistant, Paris
PARIS
2007 - 2008
Coverage assistant, Aerospace & Defence Portfolio
- Prepare meetings of the commercial team with clients, analyze clients’ business plan.
- Review of legal documentation (term sheet, credit agreement).