Menu

Amelie GUILLON

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SOCIETE GENERALE CIB - Credit Analyst, Hong Kong, VIE

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant Credit Analyst- Australian Portfolio
    - Assessment of the credit standing of Australian corporate, preparation of credit proposals
    and industry reports.
    - Analysis of Australian companies, for the retail and energy sector including transport, oil&
    gas, power and mining industry, for loan and derivatives transactions.
    - Review of legal documentation (credit agreement, ISDA).

  • SOCIETE GENERALE CIB - Credit Analyst, New York, VIE

    PARIS 2009 - 2010 Credit Analyst
    - Analyze Corporate Credit Risk of clients: profitability, liquidity, leverage.
    - Assess transaction to Risk Senior Management.
    - Review of legal documentation (credit agreement, participation agreement).

  • SOCIETE GENERALE CIB - Credit Analyst, Paris

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 Credit Analyst, Aerospace & Defence Portfolio Paris
    - Present corporate credit files to Risk department.
    - Prepare client rating, monitor bank’s global exposure.

  • SOCIETE GENERALE CIB - Coverage Assistant, Paris

    PARIS 2007 - 2008 Coverage assistant, Aerospace & Defence Portfolio
    - Prepare meetings of the commercial team with clients, analyze clients’ business plan.
    - Review of legal documentation (term sheet, credit agreement).

Formations

Réseau