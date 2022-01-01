Amélie GUYOT

Scrum Master of a distributed team of 6 developers
* responsible for scrum compliancy, quality of the product
* responsible for backlog management, QA, releases, documentation
* technical leader supporting the developers, responsible for technical studies,
* work with business analysts, customers, integration teams, architects
NCR Promote Product
* Java EE
* Distributed and complex environments
* Applications servers and relational databases
* Web technologies
Software skills
* Back-end: Java, Java EE, Spring, Node.js
* Web front-end: HTML5, Javascript, css, GWT
* Application server: Tomcat
* Databases: Postgres, Oracle, Derby
* Software factory: Git, Jenkins, Maven, Sonar, Bower, Grunt, Yeoman, JIRA, COnfluence