Amélie GUYOT

Scrum Master of a distributed team of 6 developers

* responsible for scrum compliancy, quality of the product

* responsible for backlog management, QA, releases, documentation

* technical leader supporting the developers, responsible for technical studies,

* work with business analysts, customers, integration teams, architects



NCR Promote Product

* Java EE

* Distributed and complex environments

* Applications servers and relational databases

* Web technologies



Software skills

* Back-end: Java, Java EE, Spring, Node.js

* Web front-end: HTML5, Javascript, css, GWT

* Application server: Tomcat

* Databases: Postgres, Oracle, Derby

* Software factory: Git, Jenkins, Maven, Sonar, Bower, Grunt, Yeoman, JIRA, COnfluence