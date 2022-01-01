Menu

Amélie KULMAC

Suresnes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Levallois-Perret dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Double compétences : Business et Technologies.
Spécialisation : E-business
Concept : Gestion de l’innovation par Business Plan, ERP, Cloud computing, droit du numérique / eBusiness/ SI, mCommerce, webMarketing, CyberMarketing, Référencement/ Positionnement, Web 2,0, CRM, e-CRM, Affiliation, fidélisation online, SEO, SEM, web sémantique.

Mes compétences :
Affiliation
Cloud
E-business
E-crm
Ebusiness
ECRM
Fidélisation
Internet
Luxe
M-Commerce
Mcommerce
Microsoft CRM
Partenariats
Référencement
SEM
Sémantique
Seo
SEO SEM
Web
Web sémantique
Web-marketing
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Affiperf - Havas - Chargée de budgets

    Suresnes 2013 - maintenant Trading Desk du Groupe Havas
    Audience planning
    Achat en RTB sur les Ad exchanges

  • Yahoo - Search Account Manager / search Creative Analyst

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 Créations, développement, optimisations et suivis de campagnes de liens sponsorisés (SEM):
    - Identifier, comprendre et intégrer les objectifs de l’annonceur en termes de stratégie de communication & marketing
    - Assurer le bon déroulement des campagnes au quotidien : maintien en ligne, bilan, analyses des comptes, optimisation, recommandations stratégiques auprès des clients, développement du CA associé
    - Liaisons régulières (téléphonique + RDV + Opé RP) avec les annonceurs/agences afin d’établir une relation de confiance durable

  • LaFourchette - Traffic Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Acquisition de trafic via différents leviers d'acquisition:
    Organisation de jeux concours
    Gestion de campagne Emailing
    Gestion des programmes d'affiliation
    - Optimisation de la visibilité on-line
    - Recherche d'annonceurs, de sponsors et d'éditeurs pour la mise en place de jeux concours
    - Analyse du reporting et optimisation des campagnes
    - Animation des réseaux sociaux

  • BRANDALLEY - Chargée de partenariats et d’acquisition

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - Prise en charge de l’ensemble des leviers d’acquisition : programmes d’affiliation, comparateurs de prix au CPC, liens sponsorisés, jeux concours, opération de collecte de leads et chéquiers cadeaux.
    - Elaboration de plan media, suivi de campagnes, analyse des résultats et recommandation d’optimisation.
    - Relation avec les chefs de produit pour le planning des promotions et le choix des produits à mettre en avant, brief à l’équipe des graphistes pour la création des éléments de promotion.
    - Suivi et optimisation Coût/CA, grâce à Xiti et à des outils développés spécifiquement en interne.
    - Suivi bimensuel du budget avec des réattributions entres les leviers d’acquisition.
    - Gestion de projet : optimisation des flux produits destinés aux comparateurs.
    - Community management : animation de la page Facebook (promotions, code de réduction)
    - Veille concurrentielle : Analyse et étude comparative.
    - Création de supports de communication: page publicitaire (Closer, Biba, Grazia).

  • Prada Avenue Montaigne - Conseillère de vente

    2009 - 2009 - Accueil, conseil et fidélisation de la clientèle
    - Merchandising
    - Gestion des stocks

  • PARTNER ISC - Entreprise étudiante PARTNER ISC

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Entreprise étudiante en relation avec les entreprises, chargée de guider les étudiants dans leur projet professionnel

  • Institut du Monde Arabe - Chargée d’étude

    2008 - 2008 Objectif : Mettre en place la carte jeune de l’Institut du Monde Arabe, Paris.
    - Etude de marché
    - Contact et négociation avec partenaires
    - Mise en place d’un plan de communication
    - Calcul du budget prévisionnel

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Commerce De Paris ISC Paris (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2012 E-busines

Réseau