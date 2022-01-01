Amelie LEDUC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pau dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
PhD MscR BSc
Currently working on specialty studies in clastic environments , I am a geoscientist specialized in petroleum exploration and in sedimentary geology.
My research and work experience focuses on transform and passive margins, gravity detachment systems, deepwater sedimentary environments, strike-slip deformation and fluid overpressure.
Recent works also allowed me to work on volcanic margins, forearc settings and pre-salt carbonates.
I can use seismic interpretation softwares (Sismage; Landmark Openworks; Kingdom Suite; Petrel; TrapTester), geological modelling (Gocad) as well as GIS (ArcGis).
Mes compétences :
Geology
Geophysics
Interprétation
Seismic
seismic interpretation