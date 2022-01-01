Amelie LEDUC

PhD MscR BSc





Currently working on specialty studies in clastic environments , I am a geoscientist specialized in petroleum exploration and in sedimentary geology.



My research and work experience focuses on transform and passive margins, gravity detachment systems, deepwater sedimentary environments, strike-slip deformation and fluid overpressure.

Recent works also allowed me to work on volcanic margins, forearc settings and pre-salt carbonates.



I can use seismic interpretation softwares (Sismage; Landmark Openworks; Kingdom Suite; Petrel; TrapTester), geological modelling (Gocad) as well as GIS (ArcGis).



Mes compétences :

Geology

Geophysics

Interprétation

Seismic

seismic interpretation