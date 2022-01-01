Menu

Amelie LEDUC

PhD MscR BSc


Currently working on specialty studies in clastic environments , I am a geoscientist specialized in petroleum exploration and in sedimentary geology.

My research and work experience focuses on transform and passive margins, gravity detachment systems, deepwater sedimentary environments, strike-slip deformation and fluid overpressure.
Recent works also allowed me to work on volcanic margins, forearc settings and pre-salt carbonates.

I can use seismic interpretation softwares (Sismage; Landmark Openworks; Kingdom Suite; Petrel; TrapTester), geological modelling (Gocad) as well as GIS (ArcGis).

Mes compétences :
Geology
Geophysics
Interprétation
Seismic
seismic interpretation

Entreprises

  • Total - Exploration Geoscientist

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - maintenant Specialty studies in clastic environments

  • Total S.A. - Géoscientiste 2G Exploration Projets Nouveaux

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2015 Collecte et analyse de données sismiques et puits, interprétation sismique et cartographique, géologie de bassins dans le contexte de l'exploration pétrolière.

  • Total E&P UK - Student Intern

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2011 Stage recherche en modelisation de facies sedimentaires, application aux environnements turbiditiques confines, utilisation de Gocad.

  • Eni S.p.A. - Student Intern

    Lyon 2009 - 2010 Interpretation sismique 3D

  • Durham University - PhD Demonstrator

    2008 - 2011 Enseignement generaliste de Licence et encadrement de stages de terrain (Lake District, UK; Chypre; Sud-Ouest des Etats-Unis)

  • Bocahut S.A. et Universite Lille 1 - Consultant Geologue

    2007 - 2007 Mise a jour cartes geologiques de plusieurs sites, analyse de la fracturation

Formations

  • University Of Durham (Durham)

    Durham 2008 - 2012 PhD

    Department of Geological Sciences - 3D seismic interpretation in the deepwater Niger Delta

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Lille)

    Lille 2006 - 2008 Master Recherche

    Geologie des Milieux Sedimentaires - Projet de recherche: Interactions deformation structurale et sedimentation dans le Jurassique Superieur du Boulonnais-Weald (terrain+sismique), mention Bien.

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2003 - 2006 Licence

