Menu

Amelie LOZANO

AVIGNON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Avignon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion financière et comptable
Marketing opérationnel
Word –Excel – Publisher – PowerPoint
Publicité
Relation clients confiance et fidélisation
Gestion clients et prospects
Commercial
Immobilier d'entreprise
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Adobe Dreamweaver CS5
Adobe Illustrator CS5
Stratégie d'entreprise
Audit
market research
linked training
business management
Website Design
Property Development
Project Management
Printer Hardware
PC Hardware
Design development
Customers management

Entreprises

  • FOREVER LIVING PRODUCTS - Animatrice réseau

    2014 - maintenant Ecoute clients, Gestion, Blog, Management

  • Arthur Loyd Avignon Nîmes Montpellier - Chargée de marketing et d'études

    2013 - 2015 Plaquettes, web, référencement, réseaux sociaux professionnels, étude de marché et veille, bases de données, planification.

    Sarbacane, MS Project, GANTT ++
    Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign +++

  • CITADIS - Société d'économie Mixte - Relation clients

    2012 - 2013 Phoning, mailing, veille, création web / blog, management de projet, Gantt, Access, bases de données.

    Maitrise ++++ Pack Office
    Wordpress, code HTML ++

  • Elyse Avenue - Commerciale

    2010 - 2012 Stagiaire en tant que commerciale dans une agence immobilière avec réalisation d’un projet sur 6 semaines et 10 journées : prospection, suivi clientèle, création d’outils de communication et de prospection

    Stagiaire dans une agence immobilière, responsable du pôle location pendant 2 mois : création d’un outil de communication, porte à porte, boitage, phoning, pige ….

  • Animation - Animatrice

    2010 - 2012 Expériences en Animation : 8 mois
    Centre de loisirs (travail en équipe)
    Camping (responsabilités, planning)
    Centre handicapés mentaux (écoute, développement de soi).
    Club de foot (coaching).

Formations

  • ESA 3

    Paris 2013 - 2015 MASTER DE LA STRATEGIE COMMERCIALE ET POLITIQUE D'ENTREPRISE

    Management, marketing, gestion, Business English, innovation.

  • IFC Provence

    Avignon 2012 - 2013 Licence Management Gestion Marketing

    Organisation de projet, comptabilité, publicité, web.

  • Lycée Theodore Aubanel

    Avignon 2010 - 2012 BTS Negociation et Relation Client

    Vente, gestion clientèle, prospection, gestion du temps, moyens et coûts.
    Maitrise Pack Office complet.

  • BAFA (Frioul (13))

    Frioul (13) 2010 - 2010 Animation

    Gestion d'un projet, organisation, planification.
    Animation tout public

  • Lycée Ismael Dauphin

    Cavaillon 2008 - 2010 Science Technique de Gestion

    Marketing, communication, gestion, économie, droit.

Réseau