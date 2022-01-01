Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amélie MOREL
Ajouter
Amélie MOREL
LUXEMBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
CFA level III candidate
Entreprises
Banque de Luxembourg Investments
- Fund analyst
2016 - maintenant
Foyer International
- Investment analyst
2013 - 2016
AUM : 4 Mrd €
Deloitte
- Auditrice senior
Puteaux
2010 - 2013
Formations
Aston Business School (Birmingham)
Birmingham
2009 - 2010
Finance - Echange Erasmus
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2006 - 2010
Master of Science (MSc), Finance
Dont plusieurs stages réalisés en Finance
Lycée Claude Louis Berthollet
Annecy
2004 - 2006
Classe préparatoire aux grandes écoles