Amélie MULLER
Amélie MULLER
En résumé
Je recherche des informations sur des metiers
Entreprises
garage domjo
- Stagiaire
2015 - 2015
-Secretariat
-Vente
-Accueil
chez sandrine
- Stagiaire
2015 - 2015
-Serveuse
-Service en salle
-Mise en place des tables-
-Deservir
-service au bar, jeux, tabac
mairie du nouvion en thierache
- Agent d'entretien
2014 - 2014
Agent d'entretien des locaux emploi saisonnier
mairie du nouvion en thierache
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2014
-Secretariat
-Compta
-Accueil
Formations
Lycée Joliot Curie
Hirson
2011 - 2014
bac pro secretariat
Réseau
François REYNAUD
Sandra DAUDIGNY