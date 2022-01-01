Menu

Amélie MULLER

En résumé

Je recherche des informations sur des metiers

Entreprises

  • garage domjo - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015 -Secretariat
    -Vente
    -Accueil

  • chez sandrine - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015 -Serveuse
    -Service en salle
    -Mise en place des tables-
    -Deservir
    -service au bar, jeux, tabac

  • mairie du nouvion en thierache - Agent d'entretien

    2014 - 2014 Agent d'entretien des locaux emploi saisonnier

  • mairie du nouvion en thierache - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2014 -Secretariat
    -Compta
    -Accueil

Formations

Réseau