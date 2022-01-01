Menu

Amelie PIERRON - FOUASSIER

Saint Ellier Du Maine

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Paris
Marketing
Communication
Photoshop
Marketing Produit – Sourcing et Achat – Benchmark
Relations Presse – Evènementiel – Définition Plan
Suivi des Ventes / Marché – Prospection – Relation
Bon niveau: Pack Office (Mac et Windows), Access,
Merchandising
Customer Relationship Management
Apple Mac
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
benchmarking
Relationnel
Microsoft Windows
Prospection

Entreprises

  • Agorize - Chargée communication & développement réseau/partenariats

    Saint Ellier Du Maine 2015 - maintenant Chargée du développement du réseau d’écoles et intégration des « challenges entreprises » dans le réseau académique
    • Sélection et prospection des acteurs stratégiques sur le marché des Grandes Ecoles en France et en Europe.
    • Présentation des service de l’entreprise et challenges dans le réseau académique européen.
    • Animation du réseau académique, fidélisation des partenaires, mobilisation de la communauté étudiante.
    • Industrialisation des process d’entreprise : création et suivi KPI / outil de reporting / Net promoteur score

  • The Kooples Diffusion - Responsable boutiques & Manager d’équipe

    2013 - 2015 Boutiques de référence du réseau – Membre du TOP5 France → CA : 2M€
    • Développement commercial : suivi du CA, mise à jour et analyse de l’outil de CRM, reporting et plan d’action.
    • Animations commerciales Grands Magasins, Gestion de stock, merchandising.
    • Recrutement, coaching et management de la force de vente (10 personnes).
    => 10% de croissance réalisée et soutenue / fidélisation et montée en compétences des membres de l’équipe.

  • Konaxis Group - Chargée de Marketing & stratégie commerciale

    2011 - 2012 • Etude de marché, veille concurrentielle et participation à la mise en place de la stratégie marketing.
    • Animation des supports de communication : catalogues, newsletters, fiches produits, réseaux sociaux.
    • Veille des tendances produits : salons et benchmarking concurrence et définition du cahier des charges collections.
    • Organisation des opérations commerciales et évènementielles du Groupe.
    => Optimisation stratégique des catalogues produits / Innovation des concepts de vente.

  • Emotion (devenu K2 Asia) – Publicis Events China - Chef de Projets Evénementiel

    2010 - 2011 • Accueil et suivi du client pour l’identification des besoins, validation des budgets et plannings.
    • Brainstorming et réflexion stratégique sur la nature de l’événement - Suivi des contraintes matérielles et budgétaires.
    • Sélection et gestion des prestataires pour la mise en oeuvre des projets évènementiels.
    • Coordination et management des ressources internes et externes sur évènements/bilan des opérations.
    Comptes clés : IWC Schaffhauser, Pernod Ricard, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Grazia, L’Oréal.

  • mgi recruitment - Consultante Recrutement et Communication

    Dublin 2009 - 2009 • Recrutement par annonce et par approche directe de profils IT.
    • Accompagnement et conduite du changement de structure du candidat recruté.
    • Prospection et vente de prestations auprès de clients en France et à l’étranger.
    • Création de documents commerciaux, communiqués de presse et annonces d’emploi multilingues.
    • Participation aux réflexions stratégiques marketing ainsi qu’à l’élaboration d’un plan de développement international.

  • T.E.R (Touraine Emballage Recyclage) - Assistante Commercial et Marketing

    2008 - 2008 • Gestion d’un portefeuille de clients et prospects.
    • Prospection téléphonique.
    • Elaboration des devis et négociation des propositions commerciales.
    • Création de supports de vente (brochures, catalogues, fiches produits).
    • Participation à l'activité quotidienne de la direction commerciale.

  • Groupe Sup de Co La Rochelle - Membre de l'association Scap Promo

    2007 - 2008 Membre d’une association « Scap Promo » visant à promouvoir l’école auprès de salons étudiants et autres– Groupe Sup de Co La Rochelle

    • Prise de contact auprès d’étudiants durant des salons à travers la France afin de présenter les différentes formations de l’école.

Formations

  • Coventry University, London Campus, UK

    London 2009 - 2010 BSc in European Engineering Business Management

    Diplôme Bachelor avec Mention bien

  • IECG - Groupe Sup De Co La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2007 - 2011 Master IECG, Management, Marketing & Commerce International

    Etudiante en programme Bachelor International : Programme en quatre années incluant 12 mois d’expérience professionnelle à l’étranger et une année en université partenaire. Majeure Marketing/Communication en 4ème année.
    Mémoire : « Le luxe à l’ère de la communication digitale : Comment allier image de marque et e-réputation ? »

  • Lycée

    Tours 2005 - 2007

  • Lycée Choiseul

    Tours 2004 - 2007 Baccalaureate Degree

