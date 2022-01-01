Amélie POUTEAU-BERNARD

I just moved to Kuala Lumpur and am now looking for new challenges in South East Asia.



I am team leader, dedicated and result-driven with 7 years of experience in Corporate Communications, Press Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility. I gained hands-on experience at Kraft Foods France during the LU and Cadbury acquisitions, and at Aelia - Lagardere Services Travel Retail, a fast growing duty free and luxury travel retailer, now ranked 3rd largest global operator in Travel Retail and 1st fashion retailer in Europe.



Mes compétences :

accompagnement du changement

communication RH

intranet

plan de communication

chef de projet

communication digitale

communication