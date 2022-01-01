Menu

Amélie POUTEAU-BERNARD

KUALA LUMPUR

I just moved to Kuala Lumpur and am now looking for new challenges in South East Asia.

I am team leader, dedicated and result-driven with 7 years of experience in Corporate Communications, Press Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility. I gained hands-on experience at Kraft Foods France during the LU and Cadbury acquisitions, and at Aelia - Lagardere Services Travel Retail, a fast growing duty free and luxury travel retailer, now ranked 3rd largest global operator in Travel Retail and 1st fashion retailer in Europe.

accompagnement du changement
communication RH
intranet
plan de communication
chef de projet
communication digitale
communication

  • Aelia- LS travel retail - Communication manager

    2013 - 2014

  • Aelia - Lagardère Services - Senior communication executive

    2012 - 2014

  • Kraft Foods France - Chargée de communication confirmée

    CLAMART 2010 - 2011 - Accompagnement du changement dans le cadre de la l’intégration LU/ Kraft Foods : passage sous SAP, nouveaux outils de gestion RH, déménagement, vision groupe.
    - Accompagnement et conseil des clients internes en mode multi-projets : conception d’outils de communication web/print, suivi des relations agence et de la chaine graphique.
    - Digital : développement portail intranet groupe : analyse de l’existant, développement interface & arborescence, identification/rédaction des contenus. Affichage dynamique : appel d’offre, déploiement & animation de l’outil sur les 2 sites du siège, déploiements pilote sur 3 sites industriels.
    - Evénements : animation d’un programme interne d’engagement communautaire (semaine des solidarités), organisation de conventions, journées siège, forums managers, animations produits…
    - Réseau de communication : optimisation/animation sur 18 sites industriels et participation au réseau européen.
    - Rédacteur en Chef adjoint journal interne : recommandation des sujets, coordination agence et comité de rédaction, newsletter.

  • LU France - Chargée de communication interne

    CLAMART 2008 - 2010 - Événements : déploiement projet d’entreprise LU Harmony. Mobilisation des managers et animation sur le siège et les sites industriels. Gestion des prestataires.
    - Digital : développement portail intranet LU. Nouvelle arborescence, animation et suivi de l’outil.
    - Rédacteur en Chef adjoint journal interne : recommandation des sujets, coordination agence et comité de rédaction.
    - Communication RH : P.E.E ; CET ; I&P, entretien de mi-année.
    - Charte graphique interne : coordination agence & groupe de travail, déploiement.

  • CCI Nantes Saint-Nazaire -World Trade Center Nantes Atlantiques - Assistante communication

    2007 - 2007 Mission de 3 mois
    - Marketing direct : lancement d’un programme de fidélisation adhérents, newsletter, emailing.
    - Relations publiques (conférence ambassadeur, accueil élus locaux), conception d’un stand (brief et suivi des relations agence), rédaction d’informations presse et de brèves, suivi et analyses des retombées.
    - Refonte partielle du site internet du club d'affaure et recommandaton refonte globale

  • Capgemini Nantes - Assistante communication

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Mission de 3 mois
    - Refonte du site Intranet Ouest (analyse de l’existant, création nouvelle arborescence et nouveau design, collecte et rédaction de contenus)
    - Organisation de conventions de bilan annuelles (communication interne, suivi inscriptions, logistique) et de voyages.

  • IC'COM Agence de Communication- Publicité - Assistante Chef de projet

    2006 - 2006 - Lancement et rédaction de campagne d'emailing.
    - Refonte de sites Internet.
    - Gestion de partenariat, suivi de dossiers clients

  • Soficham - Assistante communication

    2005 - 2005 - Organisation d'un trophée de Golf Volkswagen, organisaton d'inaugurations de concessions automobiles, lancements de véhicules, Relations Presse et création d’invitations
    - Conception plaquette de présentation du P.E.E
    - Relations presse et analyse des retombées

