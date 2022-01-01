Amélie ROBERT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Highly interested in clothing and fashion, I am a trend seeker and a product enthusiast. Working in the apparel area for more than four years, I have developed a deep knowledge of textiles.
As a sportswoman, I am using my personal and professional experience of that field to understand the market and its specific consumer behavior.
Organized, yet creative, being a product manager challenges my leadership and my interpersonal skills daily, as well as my product sensitivity.
At Le Coq Sportif, I took part in the launch of the apparel category: a great test for my faculty to adapt in a new business.
Mes compétences :
Mode
Marketing
Merchandising
Sport
Textile
Marketing Produit
Étude de marché