Amélie ROBERT

Entzheim

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Highly interested in clothing and fashion, I am a trend seeker and a product enthusiast. Working in the apparel area for more than four years, I have developed a deep knowledge of textiles.
As a sportswoman, I am using my personal and professional experience of that field to understand the market and its specific consumer behavior.
Organized, yet creative, being a product manager challenges my leadership and my interpersonal skills daily, as well as my product sensitivity.
At Le Coq Sportif, I took part in the launch of the apparel category: a great test for my faculty to adapt in a new business.


Mes compétences :
Mode
Marketing
Merchandising
Sport
Textile
Marketing Produit
Étude de marché

Entreprises

  • Le Coq Sportif - International Product Manager - apparel & accessories

    Entzheim 2010 - maintenant - International perimeter: France, Italy, Spain, UK, Grand Export
    Wholesale & Retail

    - In charge of men's and women's lines, for both lifestyle & performance products, wholesale & retail

    - Building a profitable, commercial and attractive range plan.
    Managing the range plan under the responsibility of collection director : style count, price structuring, forecasting.
    Using "PLM" database system.

    - Category performance analysis (sell-in & sell-outs)

    - Interacting with sales teams throughout the whole process : gathering market feedbacks, sampling process, providing merchandising tools, presenting the collection internally, supporting external presentations.

    - Working on a daily basis with design teams and development center : delivering a clear and achievable brief, validating sketches, fabrics, trimmings and prototypes.

    - Collaborating with communication teams for sportsmarketing projects, capsule collections & collabs.

    - Special make-up : understanding local needs and key account specificities to give an adapted dimension to the global range.

    - Market knowledge : strong interest for consumer behavior towards sporting goods. Using this expertise to provide an analysis of consumer targets throughout 2 special projects : repositioning of women category and launch of cycling performance range.

    - Trend watch : fashion, cultural drivers, evolution of competitors and distribution.

  • Cotswold Outdoor - Visual Merchandiser

    2009 - 2010 English leader in Outdoor sporting goods distribution.
    In the London Convent Garden flagship, I was in charge of product implementation and of window dressing.

  • Puma France - Assistant Product Manager

    ILLKIRCH 2008 - 2008 During my Master's internship, I was integrated to Product department, in order to be a support on daily tasks and manage competition monitoring.

    - Daily tasks: KPI's analysis, support for collection presentations, sample management, showroom set ups.

    - Competion watch : Market study about Footwear and Accessories, Benchmarks.

Formations

  • Université De Strasbourg (UdS)

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2009 Master 2

    Thesis : Tribal marketing in Sportlifestyle industry : reality of Brand community at Puma
    (" Le marketing tribal dans l'industrie de sportlifestyle : la réalité du concept de communauté de marque chez Puma")

    Market studies : Coordination of surveys for Adidas, Puma, Mise au Green, The North Face

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2006 - 2007 Master 1

    Thesis : Obstacles to buying a retailer's brand in women's running : case study of Kalenji by Decathlon
    ("Les freins à l'achat d'une marque de distributeur dans l'univers running femme : le cas de Kalenji chez Décathlon")

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 2005 - 2006 Specialisation in Business International

  • Ludwig Maximilians Universität (LMU) (München

    München (Munich) 2004 - 2005 Erasmus
    Specialization in Law and Economics

