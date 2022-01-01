Menu

Amélie VIEL

MARLY LE ROI

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Marketing
Négociation
Achats
Mode
Chef de produit
Textile
Denim
Woven
Production

Entreprises

  • CASINO GLOBAL SOURCING - Merchandiser Manager - MONOPRIX / GO SPORT / ELLESSE / SOUTH AMERICA MARKET -BANGLADESH

    2015 - maintenant

  • TALLY WEIJL - Woven Production and Development Manager - BANGLADESH

    Basel 2013 - 2015 Product Development
    • Source factories, styles and fabrics appropriate to required price, quality and style ranges
    • Do negociation directly with suppliers
    • Study competitors (shopping, research, picking)
    • Launch new design working with sampling room
    • Complete checking process of product before sending to buyers and designers

    Orders follow up
    • Negociate buying prices, deliveries and payment term
    • Check and control PI to issue the LC on time
    • Follow up orders with suppliers, buyers, designers, technicians and QC

    Production and Quality management
    • Monitor and analyse production status and coordinate with office in Paris
    • Identify production problems that might have an impact on costs, delivery and quality to offer solutions
    • Resolve conflicts between buyers and factories
    • Manage QC team in office and factories
    • Establish and follow-up of tools for quality and production

    Suppliers coordination and Internal follow up
    • Maintain strong business relationships with suppliers
    • Organise the in-line inspection with QC and final inspection with the plateform
    • Participate to Pre production meetings and in-line inspections
    • Organise time and action plan
    • Train factories to our level of quality and requirements to ensure smooth production
    • Link with oversea offices in Paris, Switzerland and China
    • Organize buyer trips in Bangladesh
    • Participate to the daily task of the office

  • Tally WEIJL - Product Manager / Buyer Junior

    Basel 2011 - 2013 Strategy :
    • Ensure the product development and follow up Objectives: - Meet the sales & Markdown budget built with the merchandise planner, respecting the final margin objectives
    • Guarantee the identity of the brand through the collections
    • Set up a precise assortment plan by sub-season, price and customer type

    Product follow up:
    • Proposition of new styles
    • Control and validation of samples
    • Organization of fittings
    • Relationship with suppliers
    • In charge of deliveries reliability
    • Analysis and following of sales

  • SINEQUANONE - Store Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Saleswoman since May 2010 then Store Manager in part time, during week-ends :

    • Team management
    • Merchandising
    • Stocks management
    • Sale

  • Centre de Congrès CAP 15 - Junior Sales Manager in events

    2010 - 2010 • Recommendations for the website content
    • Creation of communication and marketing tools
    • Carried out a competition study
    • Prospecting : meetings and negotiations with new clients

  • Personal Project - Manager

    2009 - 2010 Creation of a business plan :

    • Work on a project for the creation of a website to help students to find internships, monitored by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Amiens

  • Communication agency EXTREME - In charge of Development

    2009 - 2009 • Prospecting for new business, negociations
    • Implementation and monitorization of external communication tools

  • Craftnetwork Indonesia - Marketing and Business Development Assistant

    2008 - 2008 • Recommendations for the website content and for the jewelry collection
    • Carried out a competition study of a range of products to sell on cruise ships
    • Reorganizion of the warehouses
    • Prospecting : meetings and negotiations with new suppliers

  • Foncia Immobilier - Sales Assistant

    Antony 2007 - 2007 • Telephone prospecting
    • Creation of a database of prospects
    • Creation of window ads
    • Rating, visiting and sale

  • Irish Distillers (PERNOD-RICARD) - Business Development Assistant

    2007 - 2007 For Jameson whiskey :

    • Creation of a DVD « Jameson Success Story »
    • Help in recruiting brand’s representatives
    • Work on intranet content
    • Creation of a tourist guide for customer’s visit

Formations

  • ESIV

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Manager / Développeur produit

    textile habillement

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Management : Entrepreneuriat et gestion de projet

  • ENC BESSIERES

    Paris 2004 - 2006 BTS Management des Unités Commerciales

  • Lycée Louis De Broglie

    Marly Le Roi 2001 - 2004 Bac ES

