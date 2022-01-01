Amélie VIEL

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Marketing
Négociation
Achats
Mode
Chef de produit
Textile
Denim
Woven
Production
Entreprises
CASINO GLOBAL SOURCING
- Merchandiser Manager - MONOPRIX / GO SPORT / ELLESSE / SOUTH AMERICA MARKET -BANGLADESH
2015 - maintenant
TALLY WEIJL
- Woven Production and Development Manager - BANGLADESH
Basel2013 - 2015Product Development
• Source factories, styles and fabrics appropriate to required price, quality and style ranges
• Do negociation directly with suppliers
• Study competitors (shopping, research, picking)
• Launch new design working with sampling room
• Complete checking process of product before sending to buyers and designers
Orders follow up
• Negociate buying prices, deliveries and payment term
• Check and control PI to issue the LC on time
• Follow up orders with suppliers, buyers, designers, technicians and QC
Production and Quality management
• Monitor and analyse production status and coordinate with office in Paris
• Identify production problems that might have an impact on costs, delivery and quality to offer solutions
• Resolve conflicts between buyers and factories
• Manage QC team in office and factories
• Establish and follow-up of tools for quality and production
Suppliers coordination and Internal follow up
• Maintain strong business relationships with suppliers
• Organise the in-line inspection with QC and final inspection with the plateform
• Participate to Pre production meetings and in-line inspections
• Organise time and action plan
• Train factories to our level of quality and requirements to ensure smooth production
• Link with oversea offices in Paris, Switzerland and China
• Organize buyer trips in Bangladesh
• Participate to the daily task of the office
Tally WEIJL
- Product Manager / Buyer Junior
Basel2011 - 2013Strategy :
• Ensure the product development and follow up Objectives: - Meet the sales & Markdown budget built with the merchandise planner, respecting the final margin objectives
• Guarantee the identity of the brand through the collections
• Set up a precise assortment plan by sub-season, price and customer type
Product follow up:
• Proposition of new styles
• Control and validation of samples
• Organization of fittings
• Relationship with suppliers
• In charge of deliveries reliability
• Analysis and following of sales
SINEQUANONE
- Store Manager
Paris2010 - 2012Saleswoman since May 2010 then Store Manager in part time, during week-ends :
• Team management
• Merchandising
• Stocks management
• Sale
Centre de Congrès CAP 15
- Junior Sales Manager in events
2010 - 2010• Recommendations for the website content
• Creation of communication and marketing tools
• Carried out a competition study
• Prospecting : meetings and negotiations with new clients
Personal Project
- Manager
2009 - 2010Creation of a business plan :
• Work on a project for the creation of a website to help students to find internships, monitored by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Amiens
Communication agency EXTREME
- In charge of Development
2009 - 2009• Prospecting for new business, negociations
• Implementation and monitorization of external communication tools
Craftnetwork Indonesia
- Marketing and Business Development Assistant
2008 - 2008• Recommendations for the website content and for the jewelry collection
• Carried out a competition study of a range of products to sell on cruise ships
• Reorganizion of the warehouses
• Prospecting : meetings and negotiations with new suppliers
Foncia Immobilier
- Sales Assistant
Antony2007 - 2007• Telephone prospecting
• Creation of a database of prospects
• Creation of window ads
• Rating, visiting and sale
Irish Distillers (PERNOD-RICARD)
- Business Development Assistant
2007 - 2007For Jameson whiskey :
• Creation of a DVD « Jameson Success Story »
• Help in recruiting brand’s representatives
• Work on intranet content
• Creation of a tourist guide for customer’s visit