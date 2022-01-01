Amélie VO XUAN

Mes compétences :
AJAX
ASP
Cakephp
Digital
Digital Media
Drupal
Flash
Flex
Hibernate
IT Recruitment
J2EE
J2SE
JAVA
Java j2ee
JBoss
Joomla
Joomla!
Magento
Média
Open Source
PHP
Recruitment
Spring
Struts
Symfony
Tomcat
Zend
Entreprises
Respect Search & Selection (Sydney)
- IT Recruitment Consultant | Digital Media | Web Development
2011 - maintenant• Meeting clients and taking job briefs and requirements
• Writing and posting job description on job boards
• High volume of resume and phone screening and pro-actively sourcing candidates
• Face-to-face interviews with candidates, assessments and advices
• Providing writing reports for clients
• Co-ordinating interviews between candidates and clients and providing detailed feedback
• Building & maintaining relationship with stakeholders at all level from Technical Manager, HR to CEO
QUALITYSEARCH
- Account and Operations Manager
Neuilly sur Seine2009 - 2011• Ensuring all aspects of the office run smoothly
• Implementing new recruitment methodologies and best practices
• Developing the Client Relationship Management system
• Co-ordinating all aspects of the recruitment process with key accounts
• Providing to clients constructive feedback about the employment market
• Negotiating contracts with clients and suppliers
• Managing invoices and finalising contracts
• Assisting CEO with operational and administrative duties
• Training and managing 2 interns
HAYS
- Senior IT Recruitment Consultant
Paris2007 - 2009I was promoted as a Senior Consultant in October 2008,
and then I won the price of the best IT Consultant in France (2009).
• Business Development and Account Management respecting KPI's, revenue targets & deadlines
• Co-ordination of all the recruitment process aspects for perm positions
• IT Division | Software Development Team
• Specializing in Java/J2EE and Open-Source technologies
• Focus on Digital Media Agencies, E-Commerce, Software and Entertainment firms
GROUPE ERT
- HR Assistant
2006 - 2007• Assisting CEOs with HR and Recruitment support
• Ensuring compliance with HR legislation including WHS
• Improving internal HR policies, process and procedures
• High volume of resume/phone screening
• Welcoming candidates, conducting interviews and sitting in on interviews with line managers
• Chasing line managers for their feedback
• Maintaining partnerships with Engineering Universities
• Preparing offer letters and contracts of employment
• Creating a new starters induction