Amen Allah MEFTEH

TUNIS

• Around two years of professional experience in application development and administration.
• Teamwork with scrum methodology
• Develop new features in the gaya project
• Generate project documentation and unit Test
• Certified System Architect (CSA) in PRPC 7.2.

MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
jQuery
SQLite
PostgreSQL
Microsoft ASP.NET
MS-SQLServer 2008 R2
JavaServer Faces
Java
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Spring Framework
Scrum Methodology
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
SQL Server Analysis Services
SQL
SAS Statistical Package
Microsoft SharePoint
JavaScript
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Hibernate
Data Mining
C++
JSON
MongoDB
Node.js
AngularJS
PEGA

  • Lyance - Développeur JAVA JEE / ANGULAR JS

    2016 - maintenant Travail en équipe sur la version 3 du projet GAYA (solution CRM pour centres d'appels) avec la méthodologie SCRUM,JIRA pour la gestion des taches et Git comme logiciel de Versionning.
    • Recueillir des propositions du client pour une future intégration dans l'application.
    • Développer de nouvelles fonctionnalités et modules. (Gestion des contacts de l’agent, Recording, Progression des batchs, Import des fichiers CSV et texte...)
    • Assurer le maintien de la solution et apporter les corrections nécessaires aux anomalies. (Corriger des bugs comme l’Encoding d’un fichier a importer…)
    • Effectuer des tests unitaires avec JUnit Mockito.
    • Ecrire et générer la documentation avec les Web services utilisés dans le projet avec Swagger2Markup and AsciiDoc.
    Technologies : Java JEE, PostgreSQL, Apache Tomcat, Spring Boot, Maven, AngularJS, JQuery

  • Craft Academy - Développeur FullStack

    Paris 2016 - 2016 - Formation sur le Git et la méthodologie Scrum.
    - Formation sur la partie Front-End avec des différents Frameworks
    ( AngularJs,EmberJs,Backbone,Jquery...)
    - Formation sur la partie Back-end (nodeJs,MongoDb...)
    -Formation SoftSkills

  • UPCAR - Développeur JEE

    2015 - 2015 Développement d’une application web de gestion des différents modules d'un courtier en assurances

  • Banque de l'Habitat - Stage au sein de la banque de l’Habitat, Tunis,

    2014 - 2014 * Conception et Realisation d'un Cube OLAP avenc Mondiran , des rapports et des
    tableaux de bord des differents données des agence de la banque avec Jasper report et
    les intégrer avec une application JEE

  • Vivo Energy - Stagiaire Développeur Business Intelligence

    2014 - 2014 Conception et réalisation d'une solution décisionnelle pour Vivo ENERGY Tunisie

  • Banque de l'habitat - Stage de projet de fin d’étude pour ma licence,Stagiaire Développeur C#

    2012 - 2012 Développement d’une application de gestion des comptes clients et des agences de la banque

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur en informatique avec option ERP/BI

  • Tunisie Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie Et De Technologies (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2015 diplome d'ingénieur en informatique

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion (Tunisie)

    Tunisie 2009 - 2012 Licence en informatique appliqué a la gestion

  • Lycée Des Pères Blancs (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2009 baccalauréat en mathématiques avec mention bien

