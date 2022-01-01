Amen Allah MEFTEH

• Around two years of professional experience in application development and administration.

• Teamwork with scrum methodology

• Develop new features in the gaya project

• Generate project documentation and unit Test

• Certified System Architect (CSA) in PRPC 7.2.



Mes compétences :

MySQL

Microsoft SQL Server

jQuery

SQLite

PostgreSQL

Microsoft ASP.NET

MS-SQLServer 2008 R2

JavaServer Faces

Java

HTML5

Cascading Style Sheets

C Programming Language

Spring Framework

Scrum Methodology

SQL Server Reporting Services

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Analysis Services

SQL

SAS Statistical Package

Microsoft SharePoint

JavaScript

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Hibernate

Data Mining

C++

JSON

MongoDB

Node.js

AngularJS

PEGA