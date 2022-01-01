Améni WEBMASTER

Menu

En résumé

Webmaster - création de site internet et e-commerce :

↬ Langages web : xHTML/CSS - JavaScript/Jquery - PHP/MySQL

↬ CMS : Joomla - Wordpress - Prestashop

↬ SEO : structuration du site - mots clés - URLs Rewriting

↬ Logiciels : Dreamweaver - Photoshop - Illustrator - Flash - Notepad++ - Sarbacane - phpBB - Wamp/Mamp

↬ Autres : Firebug - création de newsletter - retouche/montage photos - Google adwords/analytics

↬ Systèmes d'exploitation : Windows et Mac OS

Disponibilité : missions freelance - poste CDD/CDI

Mes compétences :
Webmaster
Joomla
Wordpress
Jquery
Prestashop
XHTML/CSS
Photoshop
Dreamweaver
MySQL
Flash
QR code
Google analytics
Réseaux sociaux
Google adwords
Html5
WebDesign
FileZilla
Référencement web
Anglais
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • L'Aquarium de Paris - Cineaqua - Webmaster

    2011 - maintenant ⇨ Conception, maintenance et mise à jour du site (en français et en anglais) via le CMS Joomla et ses modules/composants

    ⇨ Création et mise en place du design en collaboration avec le graphiste

    ⇨ Création du contenu en collaboration avec les divers services (animation, pédagogie, audiovisuel...)

    ⇨ Création de bannières flash et publicités adwords

    ⇨ Création et envoi des newsletter et e-mailing (sarbacane + rapport des statistiques

    ⇨ Compatibilité multi-navigateurs

    ⇨ Création de mini-sites dédiés aux événements

  • Winkyz - Webmaster développeur prestashop

    2011 - 2011 Création de la boutique e-commerce via le CMS prestashop :

    - Installation et configuration du site et des modules prestashop

    - Responsable graphique et ergonomie

    - Création des catégories, fiches produits, pages CMS optimisé pour le référencement naturel

    - Retouche et recadrage des photos fournis

    - Hébergement, mise en ligne et relation paypal

    - Graphiste print : cartes de visite et flyers



    site internet : http://www.winkyz.com/

  • Planning familiale - Graphiste

    2010 - 2010 Création d'un flyer d'après des instructions et documents en télétravail

    - Création de la charte graphique

    - Recherche des images pour illustrer le flyer

    - Mise en page des éléments : textes + images

  • Vacances Sans Frontières - Créatrice de site internet

    2010 - 2010 - Site internet crée en télétravail avec échange régulier par email

    - Création du site via le CMS JOOMLA d'après un cahier des charges

    - Conception de la charte graphique

    - Mise en place de l'ergonomie du site

    - Installation et configuration des modules, plugins et composants

    - Test du site à la recherche de bug ou d'incohérence

    - Respect de la compatibilité des navigateurs

    site internet: http://www.vsf.francejoomla.org/

  • SOFRACS, web agency Paris 20e - Intégratrice web

    2010 - 2011 En collaboration direct avec les graphistes et les développeurs web, j'étais chargée de :

    - Récupérer les maquettes graphiques (PSD)

    - Slicer (découper) le design

    - Intégrer les éléments graphiques via le backoffice d'un CMS développé par l'agence

    - Respecter la cohérence entre les maquettes graphiques et et les pages crées

    - Utilisation du xHTML/CSS valide W3C

    - Préparation des différents styles CSS d'après la DA pour les clients

    - Création des menus et des pages de contenu optimisés pour le référencement naturel d'après les documents fournis par les clients : textes - photos - vidéos - sons - documents pdf...

    - Intégrer des éléments flash : bannières - galeries photos...

    - Créer des formulaires sur mesure : inscription - devis...

    - JavaScript et Jquery : effet rollover - vérification formulaire - galeries photos...

    - Vérifier la compatibilité des navigateurs et "réparer" les incohérences

    - Référencement naturel : title - titre Hn - mots clés - alt sur les images...

    - Tester les sites internet à la recherche de bug et les signaler aux développeurs web

    MES PROJETS :

    - http://www.voitures2styles.com
    - http://www.languedessignes.fr/
    - http://www.lediagnosticindependant.com/
    - http://www.una-paris.org
    - http://fc-issy.org/
    - http://www.knowdys.net/
    - http://www.negoci.fr
    - http://www.korchia-joaillerie.com
    - http://www.deviscloisons-pro.com/
    - http://www.lexpressproperty.fr


    Intervention pour mise à jour : textes - photos - vidéos - pdf... :

    - http://www.salondugolf.fr/
    - http://www.credit-at-people.org/
    - http://www.financetesetudes.com/
    - http://www.mffom.fr/

  • KOXX - Intégratrice web

    2009 - 2010 - Création des sites internet des différentes marques de l'entreprise via JOOMLA

    - Récupération et slice des maquettes graphiques (AI)

    - Intégration du slice dans le CMS

    - Intervention sur le code xHTML/CSS valide W3C

    - Photographier les produits : détourage + optimisation des photos

    - Compatibilité navigateur : rendu cohérent et uniforme

    - Installation et configurations des modules, plugins et composants

    - Création de tutoriel sous word pour les salariés

    - Création de mailing listes (excel) + importation sur les différents sites

    - Test du site à la recherche de bug ou d'incohérence

    Sites créés:

    http://www.koxx-one.com/
    http://www.koxxtrial.com/
    http://www.k-124.com/k124days2010/
    http://www.koxxrace.com/
    http://www.yaabaa.com/

  • Netforceone - Rédactrice web

    2008 - 2009 - Recherche de sujet sur le thème de l'actualité

    - Recherche d'illustration : photos, vidéos...

    - Rédaction des articles d'après l'actualité

Formations

  • Nextformation

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Création de site internet

    xHTML/CSS valide W3C - JavaScript - Création de base de données SQL

  • CEFIAC

    Sarcelles 2009 - 2009 Webmaster : création de site internet

    xHTML/CSS - Photoshop - Flash - référencement naturel

  • Université Catholique De Lille (Lille)

    Lille 2007 - 2008 Communication et publicité

