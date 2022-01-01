Améni WEBMASTER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Coulommiers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Webmaster - création de site internet et e-commerce :
↬ Langages web : xHTML/CSS - JavaScript/Jquery - PHP/MySQL
↬ CMS : Joomla - Wordpress - Prestashop
↬ SEO : structuration du site - mots clés - URLs Rewriting
↬ Logiciels : Dreamweaver - Photoshop - Illustrator - Flash - Notepad++ - Sarbacane - phpBB - Wamp/Mamp
↬ Autres : Firebug - création de newsletter - retouche/montage photos - Google adwords/analytics
↬ Systèmes d'exploitation : Windows et Mac OS
Disponibilité : missions freelance - poste CDD/CDI
Mes compétences :
Webmaster
Joomla
Wordpress
Jquery
Prestashop
XHTML/CSS
Photoshop
Dreamweaver
MySQL
Flash
QR code
Google analytics
Réseaux sociaux
Google adwords
Html5
WebDesign
FileZilla
Référencement web
Anglais
Webmarketing