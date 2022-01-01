Menu

Amer BENOUDA

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

Welcome to my viadeo profile and thank you for investing a few moments to review.

Passionate about the entrepreneurship and International development of SMEs , I acquired and developed entrepreneurial skills through the conduct of outreach projects and action about entrepreneurship within Moroccan universities and secondly through my first project / company in northern Morocco in the year 2012-2013 (cultural magazine); I had to stop to continue my studies abroad.

In parallel, I had experiences in different structures (French Institute of Morocco, Veolia Environnement, Center for Studies and Research in Management of Aix-Marseille, La Grande Savonnerie) to deepen and consolidate my knowledge, and develop my skills, especially in International business strategies (defining action plans, perform competitive intelligence, export diagnostics) and marketing (marketing studies , diagnostics market...) that allow me to develop the ability to collaborate in the management and development of SMEs, particularly in an international environment.

At studies, after two years of my bachelor in Economics and Management at the Abdelmalek Essaïdi University (Tangier-Tetouan, Morocco), I then had the opportunity to do my 3rd year of Bachelor in International Management at Aix-Marseille University.
Currently (2014/2015), in MSc degree of Business & Management specialty Entrepreneurship and development of SMEs at the same University of Aix-Marseille; to develop an integrated understanding and critical awareness of entrepreneurship and management. In parallel, I work in "La Grande Savonnerie" (A company of Soap and Mediterranean cosmetics) in which I am in charge of International purchasing and I participate in its international development (particularly in Asia and MENA).

Also; I am involved in Centre for Studies and Research in Management of Aix-Marseille where I co-authored some publications about the internationalization of SMEs and entrepreneurship.

Mes compétences :
Team Leadership
Social entrepreneurship
Marketing Strategy
Entrepreneurship
Project management
Team management
Business strategy

Entreprises

  • Maghreb Solutions - Business development - North Africa Lines

    2015 - maintenant Exports and Imports between Europe and North Africa:
    - Identifying new sales leads & business opportunities
    - Researching and analyzing sales options
    - Deal with quote requests from agents and clients.
    - Participating in sales by establishing a contact and developing relationships with prospects
    - Maintaining and increasing the sales of the company

  • Students for Liberty - Local Coordinator

    2015 - maintenant Representative the NGO in the region Aix-Marseille at European level, charged with the responsibilities of: Connecting pro-liberty students and student groups with SFL resources (running meetings, trainings, leadership transition), helping build new pro-liberty student groups and finding new pro-liberty students and student groups to add into ESFL’s network.

  • La grande savonnerie - International development & purchasing - MENA

    2015 - 2015 The international purchasing missions :
    - Prepare specifications for suppliers according to the needs of users;
    - Searching and identifying new and potential European and African suppliers (selecting suppliers, manage consultations, comparing the full cost of the offers, evaluate the final cost of materials and services, negotiate prices, trading conditions and logistics)
    - Finishing the contract documents and monitoring their progress;
    - Ensuring and checking regular orders with suppliers

    The international development missions :
    - Export of a new brand (Savon l'Ancre) in MENA region;
    - Feasibility study of launching a production unit in Morocco

  • World Economic Forum - Global Shaper

    Geneva 2014 - maintenant The Global Shapers is an initiative of the World Economic Forum. The Global Shapers Community is a network of hubs based in each major city around the world developed and led by young individuals who are exceptional in their potential, their achievements, and their drive to make a contribution to their communities.

  • Center for studies and research in Management of Aix-Marseille - Research project analyst

    2014 - 2014 In department of Innovation and Internationalisation
    - Research project "Internationalisation of SMEs" and "effectuation";
    - Intervention in a research seminar about innovation : Retrospective analysis about researches in innovation by the French Scientific Committee;
    - Animation of research seminars, organization of AIM conference;
    - Restructuring aid Axis

  • Institut français de Tètouan - Internship - Marketing and Communication

    2013 - 2013 - Development of external communication: setting up a newsletter;
    - Ensure the visibility of the Institute on the various events internally and externally;
    - Creation and modeling of multimedia communication media such as posters, brochures, newsletters, press releases ..
    - Support the organization of business events and large public events;
    - Follow up and coordination with providers to organizing events.

  • National Students Group of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GENIE) - Responsible for the caravan of entrepreneurship awareness

    2012 - 2014 Coordinating the organization of events to raise awareness of entrepreneurship for young students in various Moroccan universities, collaboration in the development of university incubators.
    - Best Student Entrepreneur Competition (CMEE 2013)
    - National Forum of Entrepreneurship University (FNEU 2013)
    - Responsible for the caravan: " Osez entreprendre "

    http://www.genie-maroc.org/
    http://www.fneu.ma/

  • Veolia Environnement - Amendis Tétouan - Internship - Budgetary control

    2012 - 2012 - Budgeting and forecasting;
    - Analysis of operating expenses;
    - Analysis of potential savings and reduced operating costs;
    - Participation in the implementation of the budget unit;
    - Analyze variances;
    - Analyze the results.

  • Eventos Tetuan - Founder & Marketing Director

    2012 - 2013 - Definition the Strategy of magazine and the website;
    - Developing a Marketing Plan (advertising campaigns, Distribution, Communication ...);
    - Project management
    (To promote the events in the city and ensure media coverage)

Formations

  • Université Aix - Marseille III

    Aix En Provence 2015 - 2016 Master 2

  • Université Aix-Marseille

    Aix En Provence 2014 - 2015

  • Université Aix - Marseille III

    Aix En Provence 2013 - 2014 Implementation study of a Italian restaurant chain (mozzarella bar) to Marseille:
    - Conduct a market research: implementation assessment and opportunity of the chain;
    - Field study: quantitative and qualitative.

    Export diagnosis for a French company in the field of wine agriculture and olive tree farming:
    - Identification of the target market and assess its potential;
    - Internal diagnosis..

  • Abdelmalek Essaâdi University

    Tangier 2011 - 2013 Degree of general academic study (DEUG)

    Collaborateur du Forum des Entreprise FPT-ENTREPRISES Édition 2012, Membre de comité d'organisation des événements

