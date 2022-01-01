Amer BENOUDA

Welcome to my viadeo profile and thank you for investing a few moments to review.



Passionate about the entrepreneurship and International development of SMEs , I acquired and developed entrepreneurial skills through the conduct of outreach projects and action about entrepreneurship within Moroccan universities and secondly through my first project / company in northern Morocco in the year 2012-2013 (cultural magazine); I had to stop to continue my studies abroad.



In parallel, I had experiences in different structures (French Institute of Morocco, Veolia Environnement, Center for Studies and Research in Management of Aix-Marseille, La Grande Savonnerie) to deepen and consolidate my knowledge, and develop my skills, especially in International business strategies (defining action plans, perform competitive intelligence, export diagnostics) and marketing (marketing studies , diagnostics market...) that allow me to develop the ability to collaborate in the management and development of SMEs, particularly in an international environment.



At studies, after two years of my bachelor in Economics and Management at the Abdelmalek Essaïdi University (Tangier-Tetouan, Morocco), I then had the opportunity to do my 3rd year of Bachelor in International Management at Aix-Marseille University.

Currently (2014/2015), in MSc degree of Business & Management specialty Entrepreneurship and development of SMEs at the same University of Aix-Marseille; to develop an integrated understanding and critical awareness of entrepreneurship and management. In parallel, I work in "La Grande Savonnerie" (A company of Soap and Mediterranean cosmetics) in which I am in charge of International purchasing and I participate in its international development (particularly in Asia and MENA).



Also; I am involved in Centre for Studies and Research in Management of Aix-Marseille where I co-authored some publications about the internationalization of SMEs and entrepreneurship.



Mes compétences :

Team Leadership

Social entrepreneurship

Marketing Strategy

Entrepreneurship

Project management

Team management

Business strategy