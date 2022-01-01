Menu

Amina ALA

BIZERTE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Ensit : École Nationale Supérieure Des Ingénieurs De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2015 ingénieur en génie civil

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :