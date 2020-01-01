Amina TOUNSI

-
Umicore
- Talent Acquisition Manager
Ressources humaines | Bruxelles
2020 - maintenant
-
Schindler AG
- Talent Acquisition Manager
Ressources humaines | Zurich
2019 - 2020
-
Mylan
- Talent Acquisition Manager - Europe
Zurich
2016 - 2019
At Mylan, we mean it when we say we work every day to provide access to high quality medicines to the world’s 7 billion people. If you are unconventional, relentless and passionate. If you believe in doing what’s right, not what’s easy. If you are a doer and have a passion for serving others, we want to talk to you.
-
Masimo
- GLOBAL Senior Talent Acquisition Partner
2013 - 2016
-
Randstad Professionals
- Recruitment Consultant: Life Science/Marketing/Finance/HR Profiles (Permanent / Contract)
2011 - 2013
Medtronic is the global leader in medical technology, alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. With deep roots in the treatment of heart disease, Medtronic now provides a wide range of products and therapies
• Management of the day to day recruitment process for permanent & contract requirements at Medtronic.
• Recruitment management for complex and senior roles
• Managing candidates pipeline / hands-on full cycle recruiting
• Consulting with senior hiring managers & HR Business Partners at client site
• Screening candidates through telephone and face-to-face interviews using structured interview questions
• Successful at sourcing topflight candidates by networking through various methods (social media, professional forums,partnerships with different Universities...)
• Developing and training the sourcing team in new search/recruitment techniques and methodologies
•Interact as necessary to provide a positive candidate experience
•Advise hiring managers during all stages of the recruitment process
•Provide related administrative support and recruitment reports, scheduling candidate interviews, travel arrangements, background checks, offer letters, etc.
•Monthly and weekly reporting
HR Software used: Peoplesoft
-
Michael Bailey Associates
- Recruitment Consultant : IT Profiles (Permanent / Contract)
2010 - 2011
Michael Bailey Associates is an international recruitment company partner to leading companies operating in the IT, Telecommunications, Finance, Oil and Gas and Pharmaceutical sectors with offices across Europe and Asia Pacific
•Building relationships with clients
•Developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do and their work culture and environment
•Advertising vacancies appropriately by drafting and placing adverts in a wide range of media
•Using social media to advertise positions, attract candidates and build relationships with candidates and employers
•Headhunting and approaching suitable candidates who may already be in work
HR Software used: Adapt
-
Green Lighting Solutions, Philips
- Business developer B to B (Internship)
2009 - 2010
-
Fabricom GDF Suez
- Internship
2008 - 2008
-
Bnp Paribas
- HR Assistant (Internship)
Paris
2007 - 2007