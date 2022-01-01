Anais CASSAM CHENAÏ (DASSIÉ)

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Gestion du personnel
HRIS
Entreprises
Ferring
- HR Specialist
2014 - maintenant
Elizabeth Arden
- HR Department
2011 - 2014• Recruitment: Responsible for the recruitment of all non-management positions. Manage the entire process, shortlist candidates, select suitable selection methods, offer roles (as well as give constructive feedback to unsuccessful candidates) and carry out the onboarding process
• Annual Performance Review Process: Participate in the calibration sessions with the Team Leaders and Managers of each department to discuss the talent and performance of their teams. Review and approve all annual evaluation for non-management positions. Validate the data before the salary increase payments are paid.
• HR Administration: Manage HR processes such as starters, modification to contracts and leavers, status changes, absences, allowances, maternity leave, seniority program and work certificates.
• Induction program: Organize “Welcome Day” and deliver induction presentation to all new employees.
• Payroll Data: Liaise with the Payroll Manager to collect personal data and check salary calculations.
• Advise employees on appropriate and consistent use of Company Policies and legal procedures in areas such as flexible working, dress code, working hours, maternity/unpaid leave
• Manage offboading process: Conduct exit interviews and follow up with manager (if appropriate)
• International Projects: Actively participated during the implementation of a new HRIS by validating the data, performing system testing and training the employees.
• HR Statistics: Create and monitor key HR metrics (employee turnover, ………) and present key findings to senior management on a 6 monthly basis
• HR Data: Ensure that the HR files are kept up to date
Air France KLM Alps & Balkans Delegation
- Assistante RH
2009 - 2010• Gestion administrative du personnel (demande de permis, déclaration AVS,…)
• Tableaux de bords RH : mise à jour des tableaux de prélèvements des assurances santé et des parkings.
• Paie : Calculs mensuels des majorations sur salaires
• Recrutement : pré sélection des candidats, accueil des nouveaux salariés.
• Projets : Création des organigrammes de toute la délégation, mise en place d’un guide d’intégration des nouveaux embauchés
• Formation : participation à la mise en place du plan de formation, recueil des besoins auprès des managers
• Enquêtes et statistiques : participation aux enquêtes internes et externes
• Divers : tenir à jour les données RH dans l’Intranet (Organigramme, liste téléphone…)
Synergie - Cellule Placement
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2009- Rédaction d'offres d'emplois
- Publication d'offres d'emplois sur les supports adaptés
- Réception et tri des candidatures
- Réalisation d'entretiens téléphoniques et entretiens physiques
- Création de rapports d'entretiens