Anais LAINE

Google France
- Cloud Recruiting Business Partner
Ressources humaines | Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
Staffing Business Partner for Google Cloud's Sales Engineering Teams in Southern EMEA (Benelux, France, Iberia, Israel, Italy, META)
Google
- GTech Recruiter
Ressources humaines | Paris
2018 - 2019
Recruiting for the gTech business, handling the recruitment of Technical Solutions Consultants across EMEA.
If you can code, but also want to work with external clients solving big technical problems and creating great customer care, get in touch or apply via our Careers page: http://www.google.com/about/careers/
Google
- Technical Recruiter - EMEA Staffing team
Paris
2015 - 2018
Hiring for Data Center in Dublin, Netherlands, Belgium and Finland.
Approach People Recruitment
- International Recruitment Consultant
Blackrock
2014 - 2014
International Recruitment Consultant for Irish clients.
Amaris
- Senior Corporate Recruiter
Genève
2013 - 2013
Additionally to the Corporate Recruitment function, I was in charge of :
- Training of the juniors
- School Relationship and enrichment of the database
- Team Management (Back up of the Team Manager)
Amaris
- Corporate Recruitment Officer
Genève
2013 - 2013
In charge of the recruitment for corporate functions: Managers, Finance, Marketing/Communication, IT, Human Resources...
- Sourcing, job offers posting
- Executive search and head-hunting
- Phone pre-qualification
- Following of the recruitment process and weekly reporting to the manager
ProfilerConsulting
- Research assistant (BeLux)
Bruxelles
2011 - 2011
Support to the Consultants :
- Sourcing on social networks
- Internal audit of the database
- Support to the consultants and candidates follow-up
- Candidate’s resume formatting and encoding in the database (FF9)
Proventis
- Commercial Officer
Saint-Chamond
2010 - 2010
Launch of a new product in the Gift Box sector: VIPBox
- BtoB prospection: cold calls and face-to-face meeting with potential clients
- Sales Promotion in stores