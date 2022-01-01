Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anais R
Ajouter
Anais R
Adaptae
Responsable de communication
BARCELONE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adaptae
- Responsable de communication
Communication | Barcelonne (26120)
2006 - 2006
HIGH CO (GROUPE)
- Assistante chef de projet
Communication | Asnières-sur-Seine (92600)
2005 - 2005
Formations
IUT DE SCEAU TC1
Sceaux (92330)
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel