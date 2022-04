Andre James SAKUTU

Checkpoint Certified Security Administrator (CCSA)

Checkpoint Certified Security Expert (CCSE)

Fortinet Certified Network Security Administrator (FCNSA)

Fortinet Certified Network security professional (FCNSP)

Bluecoat Certified Proxy Administrator (BCCPA)

Bluecoat Certified Proxy Professional (BCCPP)

Certified Websense Web Security Associate

Qualified Engineer (Degree in Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications)

Proven strengths in delivering on tight deadlines

Experienced in technically managing large accounts

Hard working, highly motivated with a can-do attitude, objective and reliable

Ability to quickly access issues and establish trust

Good knowledge: Email Security (Fortimail, Websense Email Security Gateway, Websense Cloud Email Security), Proxy (Bluecoat, Websense Cloud Web Security) & Firewall (Checkpoint, Fortinet, Stonesoft)





Helping customers over the phone and going on-site when necessary

Build environment tests to reproduce customers’ reported technical issues

Prepare and test customers’ firewalls with staging stages

Implement, manage and troubleshoot security devices including Firewalls

Collaborate with vendors and customers to resolve escalated issues



Act as a lead for colleagues and trainees

Manage both levels 2 and 3 customers’ issues

Create technical documentation for administrators