Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
André Judicael THOHOURI
André Judicael THOHOURI
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Revue de presse
Informatique
Informatique de gestion
Presse en ligne
Entreprises
CICG
- Rédacteur Revue de Presse
2014 - maintenant
CICG
- Rédacteur de la Revue de Presse
2014 - maintenant
Formations
PIGIER COTE D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2007
BTS
Yomi Rodrigue Elisée BOLOUGBEU