Menu

André Judicael THOHOURI

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Revue de presse
Informatique
Informatique de gestion
Presse en ligne

Entreprises

  • CICG - Rédacteur Revue de Presse

    2014 - maintenant

  • CICG - Rédacteur de la Revue de Presse

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • PIGIER COTE D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2005 - 2007 BTS

Réseau