Andre NOUJAIM

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Full up to date profile here :
http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/andr%C3%A9-noujaim/21/12a/679/
-------------------------------------
Dutch & American citizen, I grew up and went to university in Paris, France.
After a consulting internship in the SF Bay area in 2012, I started working for EMC France as an Isilon Sales.
I’m a very curious person. I deeply enjoy talking to prospects & learning how innovative companies operate.
Dedicated to find inventive ways to accomplish my objectives, I am convinced that an efficient teamwork can lead to astonishing results.
Mes compétences :
Musique
Salesforce.com