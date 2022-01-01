Menu

Andre NOUJAIM

San Jose

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Full up to date profile here :

http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/andr%C3%A9-noujaim/21/12a/679/

-------------------------------------

Dutch & American citizen, I grew up and went to university in Paris, France.
After a consulting internship in the SF Bay area in 2012, I started working for EMC France as an Isilon Sales.

I’m a very curious person. I deeply enjoy talking to prospects & learning how innovative companies operate.

Dedicated to find inventive ways to accomplish my objectives, I am convinced that an efficient teamwork can lead to astonishing results.

Mes compétences :
Musique
Salesforce.com

Entreprises

  • Nutanix - Account Executive

    San Jose 2016 - maintenant Helping France and Greater Maghreb companies to build an efficient & scalable Enterprise Cloud Strategy.

  • Nutanix - Sales Development

    San Jose 2016 - 2016 Cliquez pour modifier la description du poste#1 EMEA SDR for Q3FY16.

    - 320% achieved on component 1 (Meetings) - Worldwide best performance
    - 390% achieved on component 2 (Opportunity generation)

  • EMC - Account Sales Rep. - MidMarket

    Bezons 2015 - 2016 Understanding how innovative companies operate and helping them to operate more efficiently with the EMC's market leading Portfolio.

  • EMC - Sales Operations - ISILON -

    Bezons 2012 - 2014 Isilon scale-out NAS storage systems consist of independent nodes that are all integrated with the OneFS operating system software. The clusters can be installed in standard data center environments and are accessible to users and applications running several operating systems, using industry standard file sharing protocols over standard Gigabit Ethernet.
    Thanks to OneFS and to the Isilon fully-scalable architecture, it is possible to add performances/capacities as required & the same cluster can grow from a few TB up to 20PB in one and only file system.

    During my first year at EMC France, I had a major focus on hunting around the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) & Life Sciences markets.

    I am constantly hunting on Web2.0 companies, as their Big Data/Hadoop activities are getting more & more important in their strategies.

  • KMJ Associates - Mobile Apps Consulting

    2012 - 2012 Etude de marché des applications smartphone dédiées aux seniors.
    Puis conception d'une béta application.

Formations

Réseau