André PROVENT

CHAMBERY

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Elios est une société experte dans la programmation d'automates industriels. Nous sommes spécialisés dans les logiciels suivants:

SIEMENS: Win CC, PCS7, STEP 7, MicroWin.
SCHNEIDER: VIJEO Citect, PL7 Pro, Unity.
ABB: Control builder for AC500, AC800.
ALLEN BRADLEY: Control logix, Micrologix, Panel View.
BECKHOFF : TwinCAT.
Omron, Eurotherm,
Wonderware...

Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Ingénierie Industrie

Entreprises

  • ELIOS - Gérant

    1999 - maintenant Créateur et Gérant de cette entreprise depuis 14 ans, j'ai profité de mon expérience pour développer une équipe performante et spécialisée dans l'automatisme et la supervision d'importants sites industriels. Notre expertise est internationale.

Formations

  • IUT D'Annecy-Le-Vieux | Université De Savoie (Annecy Le Vieux)

    Annecy Le Vieux 1981 - 1983 Maîtrise de microinformatique industrielle

    Automatisme de procédés, Microinformatique

