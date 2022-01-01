André PROVENT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chambéry dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Elios est une société experte dans la programmation d'automates industriels. Nous sommes spécialisés dans les logiciels suivants:
SIEMENS: Win CC, PCS7, STEP 7, MicroWin.
SCHNEIDER: VIJEO Citect, PL7 Pro, Unity.
ABB: Control builder for AC500, AC800.
ALLEN BRADLEY: Control logix, Micrologix, Panel View.
BECKHOFF : TwinCAT.
Omron, Eurotherm,
Wonderware...
Mes compétences :
Management de projet
Ingénierie Industrie