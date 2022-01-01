Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
André SANA
Ajouter
André SANA
GLIMES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Entreprises
Police fédérale
- Formateur
1987 - maintenant
Police Fédérale
- Formateur
1987 - maintenant
Formations
Saint Michel (Etterbeek)
Etterbeek
1981 - 1982
math
Spéciale math
Institut Supérieur Industriel De Bruxelles ISIB (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1979 - 1981
Informatique
Informatique
Institut Saint-Boniface- Parnasse (Ixelles)
Ixelles
1976 - 1979
Collège Cardinal Mercier (Braine L'Alleud)
Braine L'Alleud
1974 - 1976
Humanités secondaires
Réseau
Boris DANDRIMONT
Caucheteur RAOUL
Claude HERTAY
Fabrizio BORDIN
Jean Claude VRAUX
Manuel MATIAS GOMES
Mario HUSTINX
Martine DEBACKER
Olivier LEBRUN