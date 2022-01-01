Menu

Andrej GRABOWSKI

BUC, FRANCE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chemical Engineering
Membrane separation technology
Electrochemistry

Entreprises

  • Mahle International GmbH - Expert Water Treatment

    2012 - maintenant http://www.innowa-gmbh.de/home.html

  • Merck Millipore - Senior Research Scientist, R&D

    2007 - 2012 Technology development and research projects in membrane separation processes;
    Electrodeionization: product improvement projects;
    Intellectual property landscaping in elecrtrodeionization.

  • Universität Stuttgart, Germany - Scientific researcher, Institute for Chemical Processes Engineering

    2002 - 2006 Research projects:
    o Production of ultrapure water by electrodeionization;
    o Investigation of profiled ion-exchange membranes manufacturing and application in electrodialysis.

    Teaching courses: membrane technologies, electromembrane processes


    Achievements:

    Poster Award in Section “Applications in Water Treatment” for the work „Continuous Electrodeionization with Surface Modified Membranes” Euromembrane 2004, Hamburg.

    PhD Thesis 2010 "Electromembrane desalination processes for production of low conductivity water"

  • Kuban State University, Russia - Scientific researcher, Physical Chemistry Department

    1996 - 2002 Research projects:
    o Electrochemical regeneration of cation-exchange resin from heavy metals;
    o Nitrate removal from groundwater;
    o Investigation of transport for different ions in ion-exchange resins and membranes.

    Teaching courses: physical chemistry, chemistry of colloids, planning of experiments


    Achievements:

    Young researchers award for the work „Electrodialysis and ion-exchange technology for environmental sustainability “ Krasnodar 2000, Russia

Formations

  • Kuban State University (Krasnodar)

    Krasnodar 1991 - 1996 Chemistry

    Physical Chemistry - Note: “summa cum laude” for diploma work:
    „Investigation of electrochemical regeneration of cation-exchange resin KU-2-8 from zinc (II)-ions“.

Réseau