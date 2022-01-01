Andrej GRABOWSKI

Poster Award in Section “Applications in Water Treatment” for the work „Continuous Electrodeionization with Surface Modified Membranes” Euromembrane 2004, Hamburg.
PhD Thesis 2010 "Electromembrane desalination processes for production of low conductivity water"
Kuban State University, Russia
- Scientific researcher, Physical Chemistry Department
1996 - 2002Research projects:
o Electrochemical regeneration of cation-exchange resin from heavy metals;
o Nitrate removal from groundwater;
o Investigation of transport for different ions in ion-exchange resins and membranes.
Teaching courses: physical chemistry, chemistry of colloids, planning of experiments
Achievements:
Young researchers award for the work „Electrodialysis and ion-exchange technology for environmental sustainability “ Krasnodar 2000, Russia
Formations
Kuban State University (Krasnodar)
Krasnodar1991 - 1996Chemistry
Physical Chemistry - Note: “summa cum laude” for diploma work:
„Investigation of electrochemical regeneration of cation-exchange resin KU-2-8 from zinc (II)-ions“.