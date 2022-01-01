Menu

Andrew BOYANOWSKI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I am a business professional the background in consulting in the healthcare industry

Mes compétences :
microbiology
risk assessment
new testing
market research
international experience
extensive training
competitive analysis
business development
Performed testing
Managed departmental budget
Local Government
Cost Analysis
Strategy
Change Managment
Project managment

Entreprises

  • AgriCircle - Business Development

    2015 - 2015 Business Development
    • Conducted market research and competitive analysis of European
    and North American markets, identifying potential partners and
    competitive offerings
    • Interviewed sustainability and procurement managers along with
    other key stakeholders to tailor offerings on an individual market
    basis
    • Identified new customer groups, marketing channels and points of
    market entry for international rollout of new IT platform
    • Changed sales and company value proposition towards newly
    identified clients, growing current offerings and developing new solutions to solve the needs of clients

  • AMN Healthcare Services (U.S. and Caribbean) Healthcare - Consultant

    2010 - 2014 Assessed and implemented ideas for streamlining laboratory workflow in eight healthcare projects spanning 3-18 months
    Conducted trainings and incorporated new techniques to reduce bottlenecks and modernize lab operations
    Performed cost analysis and risk assessment for new testing and machinery
    Liaised between administration, medical professionals and personnel

  • AMN Healthcare Services - Healthcare Consultant

    2010 - 2014 * Assessed and implemented ideas for streamlining laboratory
    workflow in eight healthcare projects spanning 3-18 months
    * Conducted trainings and incorporated new techniques to reduce
    bottlenecks and modernize lab operations
    * Performed cost analysis and risk assessment for new testing and
    machinery
    * Strengthened customer relations resulting in repeat customers and
    increased revenue

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - Manager of Microbiology Department

    2009 - 2010 Manager of Microbiology Department
    * Led a microbiology department of over 20 employees in the execution of
    daily roles and responsibilities
    * Managed departmental budget of over 750K per annum, allocating funds for
    Member of Entrepreneurial future projects and technical improvements
    Club * Liaised between the laboratory, doctors, administration and other
    Member of Democrats Abroad stakeholders
    Member of American Friends * Provided proficiency training for employees and fulfilled all laboratory
    of the Musée d'Orsay licensing and regulatory requirements

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital - USAManager

    2009 - 2010 Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington, USAManager of Microbiology Department Led a microbiology department of over 20 employees in the execution of daily roles and responsibilitiesManaged departmental budget of over 750K per annum, allocating funds for future projects and technical improvementsAttended conferences on medical training and advancementsProvided proficiency training for employees and fulfilled all laboratory licensing and regulatory requirements2007 - 2009 Titan Medical Group, 9 Locations within USA Healthcare ConsultantIdentified potential savings, reduced testing times and increasing work efficiency within the laboratories Trained medical students and new hires in clinical techniques Performed testing, validation and implementation of new information systems and laboratory equipment Demonstrated analytical and critical thinking skills during moments of pressure and stress 2006 - 2007 Affordable Bus Charters, New Haven, USAOperation/ Sales/ Business Development Managed Business development of a $17 million market cap transportation company Developed and implemented a new business and sales strategy achieving sales targets and increasing revenues by 8% in the first yearHeld responsibilities for daily operation and oversight of 50+ employees, capable of multitasking, prioritizing and taking ownership and innovative.Coordinated with marketing and sales to ensure the rollout of new products were meet with sufficient resources and inline with business strategy.Held responsibility of marketing department budget and operations. Worked with customer service on retention and after sale relations of clientele 2002 - 2006 Yale Hospital, New Haven, USA Clinical Laboratory ScientistAcquired strong laboratory techniques and knowledge through extensive training in all departments of the laboratoryWorked in cross functioning team to diagnose and treat medical patientsDemonstrated an ability to work under pressure and on time sensitive/ life threatening issuesRelayed critical results to CDC and other local authorities
    Led a microbiology department of over 20 employees in the execution of daily roles and responsibilities
    Managed departmental budget of over 750K per annum, allocating funds for future projects and technical improvements
    Attended conferences on medical training and advancements
    Provided proficiency training for employees and fulfilled all laboratory licensing and regulatory requirements

  • Titan Medical Group - Healthcare Consultant

    2007 - 2009 * Identified potential savings, reduced testing times and increasing work
    efficiency within the lab
    * Trained medical students and new hires in clinical techniques
    * Performed testing, validation and implementation of new information
    systems and laboratory equipment

  • Titan Medical Group - Healthcare Consultant

    2007 - 2009 Identified potential savings, reduced testing times and increasing work efficiency within the laboratories
    Trained medical students and new hires in clinical techniques
    Performed testing, validation and implementation of new information systems and laboratory equipment
    Demonstrated analytical and critical thinking skills during moments of pressure and stress

  • Affordable Bus Charters - Operation and Sales Manager

    2006 - 2007 * Developed and implemented new business and sales strategy
    achieving key targets and increasing revenues by 8% in the first year
    * Held responsibilities for daily operation and oversight of 50+
    employees, using creative solutions to mitigate daily operational
    challenges
    * Attended auctions and submitted tender offers on behalf of the
    company
    * Managed customer service, retention and after sale relations of
    clientele

  • Affordable Bus Charters - Operation/ Sales & Business Development

    2006 - 2007 Managed Business development of a $17 million market cap transportation company
    Developed and implemented a new business and sales strategy achieving sales targets and increasing revenues by 8% in the first year
    Held responsibilities for daily operation and oversight of 50+ employees, capable of multitasking, prioritizing and taking ownership and innovative.
    Coordinated with marketing and sales to ensure the rollout of new products were meet with sufficient resources and inline with business strategy.
    Held responsibility of marketing department budget and operations.
    Worked with customer service on retention and after sale relations of clientele

  • Yale Hospital - Clinical Laboratory Scientist

    2002 - 2006 * Acquired strong laboratory techniques and knowledge through extensive
    training in all departments of the laboratory
    * Gained expertise in the areas of microbiology and clinical chemistry ;
    * Assisted doctors in the discovery and treatment of diseases ;
    * Relayed critical results to CDC and other local authorities

Formations

  • University Of St Gallen (St.Gallen)

    St.Gallen 2014 - 2015 MBA

    Handels-Hochschiler St Gallen
    MBA (Masters in Business Administration)

  • École ISBCP

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Business


    Business et langue étrangère

  • ISBC

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Kriger Research Institute (Providance)

    Providance 2008 - 2008 Clinical Research Associate Certification

  • Kriger Research Institute (Providance)

    Providance 2008 - 2008 Clinical Research Associate Certification

    CRA

  • Kings College (Wilks Barre)

    Wilks Barre 1997 - 2001 Clinical Science

    BSc. in Medical Technology

  • Kings College (Wilkes- Barre)

    Wilkes- Barre 1997 - 2001 Bachelor of Science

    Clinical Laboratory Scientiest

Réseau