Andrew BOYANOWSKI

-
AgriCircle
- Business Development
2015 - 2015
Business Development
• Conducted market research and competitive analysis of European
and North American markets, identifying potential partners and
competitive offerings
• Interviewed sustainability and procurement managers along with
other key stakeholders to tailor offerings on an individual market
basis
• Identified new customer groups, marketing channels and points of
market entry for international rollout of new IT platform
• Changed sales and company value proposition towards newly
identified clients, growing current offerings and developing new solutions to solve the needs of clients
-
AMN Healthcare Services (U.S. and Caribbean) Healthcare
- Consultant
2010 - 2014
Assessed and implemented ideas for streamlining laboratory workflow in eight healthcare projects spanning 3-18 months
Conducted trainings and incorporated new techniques to reduce bottlenecks and modernize lab operations
Performed cost analysis and risk assessment for new testing and machinery
Liaised between administration, medical professionals and personnel
-
-
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Manager of Microbiology Department
2009 - 2010
Manager of Microbiology Department
* Led a microbiology department of over 20 employees in the execution of
daily roles and responsibilities
* Managed departmental budget of over 750K per annum, allocating funds for
Member of Entrepreneurial future projects and technical improvements
* Liaised between the laboratory, doctors, administration and other
Member of Democrats Abroad stakeholders
* Provided proficiency training for employees and fulfilled all laboratory
of the Musée d'Orsay licensing and regulatory requirements
-
-
Titan Medical Group
- Healthcare Consultant
2007 - 2009
* Identified potential savings, reduced testing times and increasing work
efficiency within the lab
* Trained medical students and new hires in clinical techniques
* Performed testing, validation and implementation of new information
systems and laboratory equipment
-
-
Affordable Bus Charters
- Operation and Sales Manager
2006 - 2007
* Developed and implemented new business and sales strategy
achieving key targets and increasing revenues by 8% in the first year
* Held responsibilities for daily operation and oversight of 50+
employees, using creative solutions to mitigate daily operational
challenges
* Attended auctions and submitted tender offers on behalf of the
company
* Managed customer service, retention and after sale relations of
clientele
-
-
Yale Hospital
- Clinical Laboratory Scientist
2002 - 2006
* Acquired strong laboratory techniques and knowledge through extensive
training in all departments of the laboratory
* Gained expertise in the areas of microbiology and clinical chemistry ;
* Assisted doctors in the discovery and treatment of diseases ;
* Relayed critical results to CDC and other local authorities