Andrew BUCKMAN

Currently positioned as in independent management consultant, I have had the chance, during a rich and varied career, turned towards financial services in an international context, to work on numerous innovative high value projects.



After an MBA at the Ecole des Ponts et Chaussées (specialised en finance and strategy) and a number of years with the major international consulting organisations (Ernst & Young, PwC, IBM Global Services), I took charge of the development for the financial services consulting practice of one of the pioneers in analytical marketing and decisional systems in France, and indeed Europe – Soft Computing.



At that time, Soft Computing boasted one of the largest datamining teams in France, however the scope of my activity went beyond the simple application of analytical marketing techniques at a strategic or operational level, it also covered the ensemble of CRM tools and techniques and business intelligence services, altogether facilitating the management and optimisation of the client relation in its largest sense.



It was during one of these assignments that my collaboration with La Banque Postale, which I have accompanied since its’ creation in the business banking activity, has it’s origin, initially in the role of consultant and more recently as Head of Enterprise, Association and Public Sector Banking Markets.



During my time at La Banque Postale I have had the chance (almost unique) to manage not only the structuring of the service offer for enterprises, professionals and public sector clients, but also the implementation of new distribution channels (in the context of a pluri-channel distribution policy) as well some innovative marketing projects.



In addition to my work as a consultant I am currently involved as an entrepreneur in the development of new Crowd Funding methods and techniques.



Spécialisations :Business Strategy



Marketing (strategic, operational and analytic/database)



Distribution :

- Multichannel distribution (design, build and run):

- Internet: Communication, sales, transaction, servicing, community web sites.

- Telephone: Servicing and sales / relationship management.

- Branch: Service optimisation, design and placement, sales force effectiveness.

- Channel Integration: Shared processes, objectives andcontact history database.



Project, Programme and Change Management



Mes compétences :

Fusions et Acquisitions

Corporate Finance

Bank

Banque

Marketing

Financial Services

GRC

CRM

Responsable

Mergers and Acquisitions

Consulting