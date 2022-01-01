Andrew SKOBINSKY

Currently responsible for producing and disseminating internal corporate content using audio podcasts/voice-over, video, interviews, text ‘animations’, etc., to maximize visibility, impact, and reinforce messaging to all employees. This role is accountable for strategic channel planning, creative conceptualization, editorial content, production and postproduction team oversight, and ‘on camera’ work.



Ongoing responsibilities include:



• Radio program (‘On the Air’) management: internal Bi-weekly radio show, including editorial content management and scripting, selecting and confirming relevant guests, co-hosting the program, verifying post production, program promotion and collaborative platform group management.



• Innovation ‘infotainment’ monthly program (InnoZap) management and host: Planning, scripting, subject sourcing, interviewing and production/post-production oversight.



• Conduct Executive video interviews, including ‘leaders portrait’ series and others.



• Collaborating with internal stakeholders and intranet editor-in-chief to provide strategic guidance on the use of different channels either as ‘stand alone’ news vehicles or to be integrated into a more traditional story presentation to add value and provide multiple ways for employees to receive/absorb information, in the most engaging and appropriate fashion.