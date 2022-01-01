Andrew WARDEN

Menu

Marketing
Video Production
user experience
market research
market planning
iOS
global experience
design
community management
branding
Microsoft Office
HTML5
Communications
Cisco Switches/Routers
Change Management
Android

  • Castello di Rivoli Museo dArte Contemporanea - Executive Consultant for Digital Advertising

    2016 - 2016

  • GfK - Global Director, Product Marketing and Digital Transformation

    Suresnes 2015 - 2016 Successfully introduced end-to-end digital marketing campaigns for SaaS offers at the Group. Includes concept, creative, high production value content/video production, media planning/buying, client engagement, and reporting.
    * Outside-in view – led go-to-market planning and execution; digital transformation (Marketo, SEO, digital ads, etc.)
    * Championed cutting-edge, ‘digital-first’ content marketing strategies for the corporation – all campaigns led with digital content and community management, maximizing ad spend / ROI; supported by traditional brand communications
    * Produced original programming for brand-building, content marketing and product messaging for media mix
    * Consulted with product teams on new products for development, particularly in UX and brand and customer experience
    * Collaborated with global account teams to research and deliver effective solutions/RFPs/briefs for targeted accounts

  • Proffer Mobile Apps - Chief Marketing Officer, Co-founder

    2014 - 2015 Together with three colleagues from Cisco, I created proffer and proffer provider – a mobile concierge service. We raised $1.2M and built a team of 15 full-time developers, designers and high-touch sellers, and launched our product on Android, iOS and HTML5 in London in October 2014.
    * Inception of business and concept; including branding, design, development, rollout and promotion of final products
    * Ownership of User Interface and User Experience (UX/UI) and front-end product development across three form factors (Phone, Tablet, Web) on three platforms (iOS, Android, Web App)
    * Delivered original campaigns across digital, print, outdoor, traditional media, including end-to-end management of con-tent creation, artwork, media buying/planning across Twitter cards, Facebook campaigns, London Bus Cam-paigns/Transport For London (TFL), Co-branding promotions (Liberty, REN Skincare), and more
    * Partnered with Filip Pagowski, an internationally recognized Graphic Artist to produce a limited edition series to promote the product and brand

  • Cisco - Senior Manager, Business Development and Mobility Lead

    Issy les Moulineaux 2011 - 2014 Created and drove adoption of custom social and mobile apps to support sellers across Cisco’s $10B+ global services business in 165+ countries.
    * Drove business strategy for mobile first solutions for Sales, responsible for more than 300% growth in quota-carrying adoption and engagement in mobile investments
    * Led creation of concept, visual identity, workflow and engagement parameters
    * Championed a governance process, series of policies and drove institutional alignment from scratch at the corporate level, gaining high-profile engagement and sales adoption, additional funding
    * Established the business mobility strategic roadmap for Cisco as chair of steering committee

  • Cisco - Head of Marketing and Communications, Emerging Markets

    Issy les Moulineaux 2008 - 2011 Drove the communications, marketing and PR strategy at the senior leadership team level across customers, partners and employees in 139 countries. This division grew with a 30% CAGR, requiring leadership in the world’s developing economies.

    * Led a team of nine across all internal and external marketing communications activity, including South America, Africa, Middle East and Eastern European regions
    * Drove quarterly analyst/PR activities in conjunction with key executives, including Gartner, Forrester, etc.
    * TV and film production experience leading original content programming for global distribution
    * Harnessed social vehicles to expand and define the communications portfolio, delivered three unique solutions to drive employee, customer and partner engagement and collaboration

  • Drexel University - Assistant Director, Communications, Office of the Provost

    2004 - 2007

  • London School Of Economics And Political Science (London)

    London 2007 - 2008 MSc Public Policy and Administration

  • Drexel University (Philadelphia)

    Philadelphia 2003 - 2007 BA in English Literature

