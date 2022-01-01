Andrew WARDEN

-
Castello di Rivoli Museo dArte Contemporanea
- Executive Consultant for Digital Advertising
2016 - 2016
-
GfK
- Global Director, Product Marketing and Digital Transformation
Suresnes
2015 - 2016
Successfully introduced end-to-end digital marketing campaigns for SaaS offers at the Group. Includes concept, creative, high production value content/video production, media planning/buying, client engagement, and reporting.
* Outside-in view – led go-to-market planning and execution; digital transformation (Marketo, SEO, digital ads, etc.)
* Championed cutting-edge, ‘digital-first’ content marketing strategies for the corporation – all campaigns led with digital content and community management, maximizing ad spend / ROI; supported by traditional brand communications
* Produced original programming for brand-building, content marketing and product messaging for media mix
* Consulted with product teams on new products for development, particularly in UX and brand and customer experience
* Collaborated with global account teams to research and deliver effective solutions/RFPs/briefs for targeted accounts
-
Proffer Mobile Apps
- Chief Marketing Officer, Co-founder
2014 - 2015
Together with three colleagues from Cisco, I created proffer and proffer provider – a mobile concierge service. We raised $1.2M and built a team of 15 full-time developers, designers and high-touch sellers, and launched our product on Android, iOS and HTML5 in London in October 2014.
* Inception of business and concept; including branding, design, development, rollout and promotion of final products
* Ownership of User Interface and User Experience (UX/UI) and front-end product development across three form factors (Phone, Tablet, Web) on three platforms (iOS, Android, Web App)
* Delivered original campaigns across digital, print, outdoor, traditional media, including end-to-end management of con-tent creation, artwork, media buying/planning across Twitter cards, Facebook campaigns, London Bus Cam-paigns/Transport For London (TFL), Co-branding promotions (Liberty, REN Skincare), and more
* Partnered with Filip Pagowski, an internationally recognized Graphic Artist to produce a limited edition series to promote the product and brand
-
Cisco
- Senior Manager, Business Development and Mobility Lead
Issy les Moulineaux
2011 - 2014
Created and drove adoption of custom social and mobile apps to support sellers across Cisco’s $10B+ global services business in 165+ countries.
* Drove business strategy for mobile first solutions for Sales, responsible for more than 300% growth in quota-carrying adoption and engagement in mobile investments
* Led creation of concept, visual identity, workflow and engagement parameters
* Championed a governance process, series of policies and drove institutional alignment from scratch at the corporate level, gaining high-profile engagement and sales adoption, additional funding
* Established the business mobility strategic roadmap for Cisco as chair of steering committee
-
Cisco
- Head of Marketing and Communications, Emerging Markets
Issy les Moulineaux
2008 - 2011
Drove the communications, marketing and PR strategy at the senior leadership team level across customers, partners and employees in 139 countries. This division grew with a 30% CAGR, requiring leadership in the world’s developing economies.
* Led a team of nine across all internal and external marketing communications activity, including South America, Africa, Middle East and Eastern European regions
* Drove quarterly analyst/PR activities in conjunction with key executives, including Gartner, Forrester, etc.
* TV and film production experience leading original content programming for global distribution
* Harnessed social vehicles to expand and define the communications portfolio, delivered three unique solutions to drive employee, customer and partner engagement and collaboration
-
Drexel University
- Assistant Director, Communications, Office of the Provost
2004 - 2007