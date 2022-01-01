Andrey DENISSOV

-
Independent consultant
- Consultant
2004 - maintenant
On the basis of current business strategy, managerial practice diagnostics and identification of strategic success factors support business owners & managers in developing and implementing project plans, which ensure making their strategy happen.
Some examples from recent projects:
- Diagnosed current managerial practice
- Identified Key added value chain business process and Strategic platform
- Performed corporate values identification
- Created long term strategy, scenarios, plans and measures
- Created internal branding and communication planning
- Made HR Functional redesign, created overall staff Competences Profiles
- Reevaluated positions, aligned motivation system with strategic goals
- Implemented process of the key staff assessment, training needs identification and trainings programs development.
- Built an Organisational Development Cycle, Strategic and Financial Controlling
- Developed requirements for Information System alignment
- Conducted trainings for top and middle management:
*Corporate values and vision implementation
*Organisational Performance Management
*Staff selection, assessment and development, based on Competences Profiles
*Internal coaching management style
Specialties:
- Managing Corporate Changes
- Building Strategy Controlling cycle
- Building Financial Controlling cycle
- Building Organisational Development cycle
- Redesigning Business Processes
- Strategic alignment and Organization design
- Performance management implementation or redesign
SunInterbrew, Moscow. InBev group.
- Business Process Development Manager / Cross-functional
2000 - 2004
Post-acquisition integration, ERP implementation support, (staff-7000, sales MEu460) After recent acquisition of 5 additional breweries by Interbrew:Departure situation: 11 different Distribution Centers (DC) & 8 different Breweries.
- Created Business Integration / Process Development function/team.
Analysed and redesigned Company-wide core Business Processes for ERP implementation.
Has implemented Unified company-wide core SunInterbrew business process:
- Finance, Sales, Distribution, Warehousing, Intercompany sales, Bottling, Purchasing;
- Implemented one unique distribution process for 11 affiliates and 8 breweries.
Supported ERP implementation:
- Process Models, Procedures, Manuals, User Roles / Access Rights, Trainings, Exams.
Using Computer Associates AllFusion Process Modeler, BPwin
(with Letter of Appreciation of Computer Associates Vice President, Rene Pospicil).
VESKO Holding, Moscow
- Financial Director
1998 - 1999
Holding in Moscow: Real Estate, Supermarket, Wholesale trade of alcohol drinks.
Top-five largest Russian alcohol distributor in Moscow area. Sales M$70.
3 Companies in the alcohol business. 8 distribution centers.
Financial Director:
- Developed new banking policy.
- Optimized structure of cash flow.
- Organized new legal offshore structures for tax optimization.
- Analyzed and made reconfiguration of Information Systems support.
- Implemented GAAP principles in financial and management reporting.
Brunswick Capital Management, Moscow, Investment Fund
- Financial Analyst/Controller/Director in the Direct Investment Department
1997 - 1998
3 active business units management (venture capital in high-tech area; capital-
development of travel agency and publishing house) and new investments preparation:
- Searched, analyzed and took part in negotiations for new direct investment projects.
- Consulted on banking relations, cash-flow management, and capital structure.
- Created and analyzed financial RAP/GAAP reports.
- Analyzed and selected information systems /SunSystems, Platinum, 1C/.
- Established one representative office in Moscow
- Searched, analyzed and negotiated on new investment projects.
BOLSHEVIK, Moscow, branch of Group DANONE / BSN
- Financial Controller
1995 - 1997
Largest Russia biscuitery. Post-acquisition reorganization.
Financial Controller of M$80 budget:
- Developed Controlling system/function on new information flow.
- Built and accomplished first full year budgeting/controlling life cycle.
- Implemented GAAP methods.
- Conducted financial trainings for middle management.
- Prepared & analyzed internal and external reporting for Danone group.
- Worked out the Dynamic Cycle of production management planning.
L'OREAL, Moscow
- Workshop production manager
1993 - 1994
Post joint-venture organization:
- Implemented project of new production line installation and start-up.
- Managed production Quality, Performance and Safety.
- TQM: attained 300 PPM from 30 000.
- Put logistics flow under perfect control: 277 SKUs.
- Led over 100 people staff.
- Managed production in highly explosive conditions.