Menu

Andrey DENISSOV

MOSCOW

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Independent consultant - Consultant

    2004 - maintenant On the basis of current business strategy, managerial practice diagnostics and identification of strategic success factors support business owners & managers in developing and implementing project plans, which ensure making their strategy happen.

    Some examples from recent projects:
    - Diagnosed current managerial practice
    - Identified Key added value chain business process and Strategic platform
    - Performed corporate values identification
    - Created long term strategy, scenarios, plans and measures
    - Created internal branding and communication planning
    - Made HR Functional redesign, created overall staff Competences Profiles
    - Reevaluated positions, aligned motivation system with strategic goals
    - Implemented process of the key staff assessment, training needs identification and trainings programs development.
    - Built an Organisational Development Cycle, Strategic and Financial Controlling
    - Developed requirements for Information System alignment
    - Conducted trainings for top and middle management:
    *Corporate values and vision implementation
    *Organisational Performance Management
    *Staff selection, assessment and development, based on Competences Profiles
    *Internal coaching management style

    Specialties:
    - Managing Corporate Changes
    - Building Strategy Controlling cycle
    - Building Financial Controlling cycle
    - Building Organisational Development cycle
    - Redesigning Business Processes
    - Strategic alignment and Organization design
    - Performance management implementation or redesign

  • SunInterbrew, Moscow. InBev group. - Business Process Development Manager / Cross-functional

    2000 - 2004 Post-acquisition integration, ERP implementation support, (staff-7000, sales MEu460) After recent acquisition of 5 additional breweries by Interbrew:Departure situation: 11 different Distribution Centers (DC) & 8 different Breweries.
    - Created Business Integration / Process Development function/team.
    Analysed and redesigned Company-wide core Business Processes for ERP implementation.
    Has implemented Unified company-wide core SunInterbrew business process:
    - Finance, Sales, Distribution, Warehousing, Intercompany sales, Bottling, Purchasing;
    - Implemented one unique distribution process for 11 affiliates and 8 breweries.
    Supported ERP implementation:
    - Process Models, Procedures, Manuals, User Roles / Access Rights, Trainings, Exams.
    Using Computer Associates AllFusion Process Modeler, BPwin
    (with Letter of Appreciation of Computer Associates Vice President, Rene Pospicil).

  • VESKO Holding, Moscow - Financial Director

    1998 - 1999 Holding in Moscow: Real Estate, Supermarket, Wholesale trade of alcohol drinks.
    Top-five largest Russian alcohol distributor in Moscow area. Sales M$70.
    3 Companies in the alcohol business. 8 distribution centers.
    Financial Director:
    - Developed new banking policy.
    - Optimized structure of cash flow.
    - Organized new legal offshore structures for tax optimization.
    - Analyzed and made reconfiguration of Information Systems support.
    - Implemented GAAP principles in financial and management reporting.

  • Brunswick Capital Management, Moscow, Investment Fund - Financial Analyst/Controller/Director in the Direct Investment Department

    1997 - 1998 3 active business units management (venture capital in high-tech area; capital-
    development of travel agency and publishing house) and new investments preparation:
    - Searched, analyzed and took part in negotiations for new direct investment projects.
    - Consulted on banking relations, cash-flow management, and capital structure.
    - Created and analyzed financial RAP/GAAP reports.
    - Analyzed and selected information systems /SunSystems, Platinum, 1C/.
    - Established one representative office in Moscow
    - Searched, analyzed and negotiated on new investment projects.

  • BOLSHEVIK, Moscow, branch of Group DANONE / BSN - Financial Controller

    1995 - 1997 Largest Russia biscuitery. Post-acquisition reorganization.
    Financial Controller of M$80 budget:
    - Developed Controlling system/function on new information flow.
    - Built and accomplished first full year budgeting/controlling life cycle.
    - Implemented GAAP methods.
    - Conducted financial trainings for middle management.
    - Prepared & analyzed internal and external reporting for Danone group.
    - Worked out the Dynamic Cycle of production management planning.

  • L'OREAL, Moscow - Workshop production manager

    1993 - 1994 Post joint-venture organization:
    - Implemented project of new production line installation and start-up.
    - Managed production Quality, Performance and Safety.
    - TQM: attained 300 PPM from 30 000.
    - Put logistics flow under perfect control: 277 SKUs.
    - Led over 100 people staff.
    - Managed production in highly explosive conditions.

Formations

Réseau