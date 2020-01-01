M. Andrianavalomalala RAKOTONIAINA is a Chemical Engineer; he is 38 years old with 13 years of professional experience.

During these long years of experience, he always occupies high responsibility position in industrial areas and in field of production and process and in project in mining domain.

These experiences allow him to have a good knowledge in Management and leadership of shift of production and also to allow him to resolve all technical problems in industrial areas. He enjoys to work as a team, and also give him the opportunities to have experience in mining project.

He have a good experience in production of handmade cosmetic products.



He enjoys to do research and to analyze his works, he has the capacity to organize his jobs and always communicate with his colleagues and his supervisors.

He has a capacity to learn fast.

Outside these competencies , he has also practical knowledge in Carpenter; Ceramic and Geopolymer and Soap factory.

He can work in different fields such as : Process, Laboratory, Project, Production, Quality, Educational.



In term of foreign languages, he can speak English and French very well and he has a basic knowledge in German and Spanish



Mes compétences :

PFD

Process; Production

P&ID