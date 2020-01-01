Menu

Andrianavalomalala RAKOTONIAINA

TOAMASINA

En résumé

M. Andrianavalomalala RAKOTONIAINA is a Chemical Engineer; he is 38 years old with 13 years of professional experience.
During these long years of experience, he always occupies high responsibility position in industrial areas and in field of production and process and in project in mining domain.
These experiences allow him to have a good knowledge in Management and leadership of shift of production and also to allow him to resolve all technical problems in industrial areas. He enjoys to work as a team, and also give him the opportunities to have experience in mining project.
He have a good experience in production of handmade cosmetic products.

He enjoys to do research and to analyze his works, he has the capacity to organize his jobs and always communicate with his colleagues and his supervisors.
He has a capacity to learn fast.
Outside these competencies , he has also practical knowledge in Carpenter; Ceramic and Geopolymer and Soap factory.
He can work in different fields such as : Process, Laboratory, Project, Production, Quality, Educational.

In term of foreign languages, he can speak English and French very well and he has a basic knowledge in German and Spanish

Mes compétences :
PFD
Process; Production
P&ID

Entreprises

  • Dynatec Madagascar SA - Process Engineer

    2015 - maintenant Manage specific process projects
    Design and size centrifugal Pump
    Design and size valves ( control valves, pressure safety valves, Air release valves, ...)
    Design and size steam traps
    Design condensate traps
    Design and size different process lines ( Vent lines, steam lines, ..)
    Design new air system

  • Hatch - Project Engineer

    2012 - 2013 Manage specific project at Rio Tinto QMM .
    Update the Process and Instrumentation Diagrams and Process and Flow Diagrams (P&ID and PFD); Loop Diagram; Card Termination Schedule Diagram by using Microstation Plantspace.
    Take samples at the specific equipments ( Floatex Separators; Cyclones; Spirals; Screens; ...) to update the mass balance for each equipment.
    Do the mass balance and efficiency calculations.
    Analyze the results.
    Do the calibration of instruments newly installed.
    Write technical specification of the instruments to install.
    Write functional description of the programmation of the instruments to be installed.
    Prepare the Project Closeout Documents.

  • SNC LAVALIN - Turn Over Engineer

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2010 - 2010 Responsible for the installation and completion of the utility areas.
    Do the Process Description in the utilities and auxiliaries areas.
    Do the system Definition with the « Piping and Instrumentation Diagram » .
    Revise and update the Process and Instrumentation Diagram.
    Put all equipments and instruments in WMS (Work Management System)
    Ensure the update of the status of equipments and instruments in
    WMS (Work Management System) in utilities areas.
    Do the inspection in place of these Equipments and instruments.
    Ensure the good filling up of the 6Q Checklist (Documents of quality controls).
    Assist the walk down with the client in the relevant areas (utilities and ancillaries) and take note all the punches and put them in WMS and send the report to the relevant people.
    Ensure the filling up and print out of the Turn over Package.
    Ensure the Turn Over Area Engineer Interim in the Refinery and Process Acid Leach areas.

  • La Cotonniere D'Antsirabe Madagascar - Engineer responsible of a Laboratory of Control and analysis

    2009 - 2009 Analyse all the semi finished products before the main stage.
    Ensure the qualities of theses products.
    Ensure the qualities of the used chemical products and water.
    Manage the stock of the chemicals; ensure the technical studies in
    the department of Pre- treatment and Dyeing Printing Finishing.
    Reduction of the cost of production by using new process and Substitution of costly chemicals.
    Selection of chemicals which could not harmful for the environment and its surrounding (Worker, and atmosphere …).
    Cancellation of the being out of the stock but reducing the overstock

  • La Cotonniere D'Antsirabe Madagascar - Dyeing Manager

    2007 - 2009 Plan the dyeing unit activities, organize the production and the dyeing staff, Lead, give instructions and manage the dyeing teams follow up and control the results of the activities and the finished products.
    Reduction of the second choice of the fabrics (second choice: percentage of default fabrics).
    Improvement of the deadline of delivery date to the customer.
    Reduction of reprocessing at the Dyeing Unit.
    Reduction of the selvedge middle selvedge problem of the fabrics.

  • La Cotonniere d'Antsirabe - Process Engineer at the department of Pre-treatment Dyeing Printing and Finishing

    2002 - 2007 Study and improve the whole process at the department of Pre-treatment and Dyeing and Printing and finishing.
    Give instructions and manage the team of industrial engineers.
    Realisation of the Reduction of production cost by optimizing the recipes of production and good selection of suppliers of chemicals.
    Reduction by third the reprocessing by the improvement of the recipes at the department.
    Found solution for the most of technical problems.

    Supervise the engineer students who did training at the department

Formations

  • L’Ecole Supérieure Polytechnique D' Antananarivo (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 1996 - 2001 Ingénieur en Génie Chimique

