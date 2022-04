Andrianirina TAHINA AMIANTOS

Amiantos ANDRIANIRINA is CRS MG Monitoring Evaluation Accountability and Learning (MEAL) Regional Officer, and has over four years of experience working with international organization serving people most vulnerable to stress water/drought of Madagascar. As MEAL since 2016, Amiantos’ role involved the conceptualization of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) system, including Management Information System implementation, data collection tools improvement, reporting management and monitoring & evaluation implementation to all donors. Amiantos is responsible for providing M&E support to all program areas where he provides technical assistance, internal and partner’s capacity building, activities supervision, tools development and others M&E activities. He holds a high level on computer and management



