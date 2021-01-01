Anis ZIER (ANIS ZIER)

State engineer in computer systems with solid skills in algorithms, programming, architecture of operating systems and

computer networks, having completed a blockchain and cryptography research internship and specialized this year in

cybersecurity (pentesting, auditing, PSSI and cloud security) combined with my interest to AI gives me a fairly versatile profile and adaptability to any type of security problem. I am looking for a 6-month internship in Cybersecurity starting

from February in Ile-de-France.