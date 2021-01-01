Menu

Anne-Laure BOUZIAT

RAMBOUILLET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Merchandising
Relationnel
Négociation commerciale

Entreprises

  • AB Immo - Négociatrice

    2018 - maintenant

  • AB Immo - Responsable locations

    2010 - 2017

  • San Marina - Responsable de boutique

    2009 - 2010

  • Oxbow - Responsable de boutique

    MERIGNAC 2004 - 2008

  • Sergio Tacchini - Responsable de boutique

    2001 - 2004

Formations

