Anne-Laure BOUZIAT
Anne-Laure BOUZIAT
RAMBOUILLET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Merchandising
Relationnel
Négociation commerciale
Entreprises
AB Immo
- Négociatrice
2018 - maintenant
AB Immo
- Responsable locations
2010 - 2017
San Marina
- Responsable de boutique
2009 - 2010
Oxbow
- Responsable de boutique
MERIGNAC
2004 - 2008
Sergio Tacchini
- Responsable de boutique
2001 - 2004
Formations
Lycée Louis Bascan
Rambouillet
1996 - 1999
