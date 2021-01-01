Retail
Anne-Laure MAVIEL
Anne-Laure MAVIEL
Nantes
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Vente
Marketing
Entreprises
Mon Recruteur et Moi
- Recruteur
Nantes (44000)
2021 - maintenant
Cabinet Adsearch
- Consultante en recrutement
Paris
2016 - 2020
Formations
Singapore Management University (Singapour)
Singapour
2012 - 2012
Management, Marketing
KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)
Bordeaux
2009 - 2013
spécialité: marketing, vente
Lycée Externat Enfants Nantais
Nantes
2007 - 2009
Voie Scientifique
Lycée Saint Dominique
St Herblain
1995 - 2007
option trilingue: Anglais, Allemand, Espagnol
option facultative: Arts Plastiques
spécialité: Sciences de la Vie et de la Terre
Réseau
Anais MURARD
Clément HENRIOT
Edouard MARIX
Hadrien FLOCH
Julie MAULANA
Laura CRECHAUD
Laurine CHARNAL
Marion JUVIN
Nicolas BURET
Pierre-Olivier TALBOT