Anne Laure SAINT GIRONS

Paris La Défense Cedex

En résumé

Avocat en droit de l'environnement, responsable du département pour la Méditerranée chez FIDAL

Mes compétences :
REACH
Nanomatériaux
Eau
Environnement

Entreprises

  • FIDAL - Responsable département environnement

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2015 - maintenant Our environmental law department provides legal advice and counselling to clients across the mediterranean. More specifically, we assist our clients in matters in relation to industrial environmental law (classified installations ("ICPE"),polluted sites, REACH, RoHS, WEEE, water, waste, biodiversity ...). We provide legal advice to company during every step of their economical activity (creation of activity, transmission, real estate operations, contractual operations, conversion of sites...)

    We have offices throughout the mediterannean: in Nice, Montpellier, Aix-en-Provence, Toulon, Nîmes, Perpignan, Avignon

    The environmental department of Fidal ranges among the top 10 environmental law firms in France (Legal 500, Décideurs) and has recently won the Environmental law Trophy

  • Keller and Heckman LLP - Droit communautaire de l'environnement-Collaboratrice-

    2008 - 2010 Conseil client, rédaction d'opinions, rédaction de contrats en droit européen de l'environnement, notamment:
    - Règlement REACH (principalement)
    - Nanotechnologies, OGM
    - Déchets (DEEE, RohS)
    - Réglementation pesticides, biocides, tabac

  • Mc Kenna Long&Aldridge - Droit européén de l'environnement stagiaire

    2006 - 2007 Conseil et contentieux national et européen en matière d'environnement, produits chimiques, agro-alimentaires, produits pharmaceutiques.

  • Bureau Européen de l'environnement - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2006 - lobbying
    - contentieux auprès de la Commission Européenne
    - droit de l'eau

