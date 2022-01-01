Anne-Laure SURÉNA

Recently, I obtained my PhD in Neurosciences from the University Pierre and Marie Curie in Paris (France) after a four-years phD in the laboratory “Glial Plasticity“, INSERM 894. The research topics of this laboratory include the analysis of the biochemical basis underlying the stability of the stem properties of the cancerous stem cells.



The goal of my phD was to identify protein partners of the transmembrane precursor of the transforming growth factor alpha (pro-TGFalpha) and to characterize their effects on the functions of the precursor.



To achieve this project, I acquired strong experimental skills in biochemical techniques related to protein-protein interaction studies and developed a co-immunoprecipitation technique allowing the isolation of endogenous multiprotein complexes. This work has been published in the article Surena et al., 2009. During the last year of my phD, I managed a new pro-TGFalpha partners identification project by coupling co-immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. In close collaboration with Luc Camoin, the team leader of University Paris V proteomic platform, I acquired strong technical knowledge about the MALDI-TOF/TOF mass spectrometry. Several new partners of pro-TGFalpha were found using this protocol. This work is still in progress in the laboratory.



I became proficient in cell cultures techniques using multiple cell lines and primary cells in particular human normal or cancerous stem cells. I acquired molecular and cellular biology techniques needed to over-express or silence the protein expression in these different kinds of cell models. This expertise in human stem cells culture enabled me to contribute to other projects of the team and to be co-author of these following articles Dufour et al., 2009 and Thirant et al. submitted.



Working in this laboratory strengthened my scientific interest for the biochemical basis of cellular reprogramming, I am looking for a postdoctoral position which will be an opportunity for me to take up scientific and technical challenges and to improve and expand my experience in the cellular reprogramming field.



Biochimie

Biologie

Cellules souches

Neurosciences