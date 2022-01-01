Anne-Laure VIELLARD

-
Archiliste - Digital
- Marketing Manager
2009 - maintenant
Archiliste is the No.1 directory of Architects in France and a direct marketing company specialized in the building
industry (created in 1998). Archiliste.fr allows architects and Interior designers to share freely their projects and
achievements.
* Multi-Channel Marketing campaigns coordination ;
* Digital content management ;
* Contact advertisers to gather their campaign assets ;
* Assets integration in the CMS (Content management system) ;
* Promote the content on the website homepage ;
* Monitoring of the social media sharing (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+) ;
* Integration of content in the monthly Newsletter (40,000 subscribers) ;
* Performance reporting ;
* Collect the campaign statistics: Newsletter opening rate, click rate, page view on the
website, views and click on the social networks
* Community management
* New subscribing architects on-boarding
* Help and support to the users of the platform ;
* Promoting and moderation of the content published
* Sales Assistant ;
* Promotional emailing campaigns to the customers ;
* Quote draw up for the services provided by the company ;
* Customers reminders up to the sale
-
Neotilus - Groupe Degetel
- Chargée de recrutement
2009 - 2009
Neotilus est la filiale Télécom, Mobilité et Multimédia du Groupe Degetel (SSII)
- Rédaction et diffusion des annonces sur les différents sites emploi
- Recherche de candidats via internet, cooptation etc.
- Conduite des entretiens de sélection, intégration et suivi des collaborateurs,
- Conduite des entretiens annuels des collaborateurs
http://www.degetel.com
-
Archiliste
- Marketing Digital Manager
2009 - maintenant
Archiliste est une société de marketing direct dans le domaine de l'architecture.
Elle apporte des outils depuis 20 ans aux industriels pour bien communiquer avec la prescription Bâtiment.
C'est aussi la 1ère plateforme communautaire dédiée aux Architectes de France. Sur Internet depuis 1998, plus de 3000 projets ont été publiés par plus 1000 agences.
Digital content management
- Contact des annonceurs pour rassembler les éléments de campagne
- Intégration et gestion du contenu des annonceurs dans le CMS (Content Management System) et sur les réseaux sociaux
- Reporting des statistiques des campagnes: taux d'ouverture, taux de clic, nombre de pages vues...)
- Réalisation de la Newsletter Archiliste mensuelle diffusée vers plus de 40 000 prescripteurs
Community Management
- Gestion et validation des inscriptions sur le site
- Aide et support aux utilisateurs de la plateforme
- Mise en avant ou modération du contenu publié
Vente
- Organisation de campagnes publicitaires (emailing, web)
- Location et vente de fichiers et listings d'architectes, d'architectes d'intérieur, d'économistes ou de bureaux d'études du bâtiment sur toute la France. Un annuaire et une base de données très qualifiés pour les opérations de marketing direct, notamment pour les industriels fournisseurs.
www.archiliste.fr
-
DEGETEL GROUP
- Recruitment officer
Boulogne-Billancourt
2009 - 2009
Software and computing services company, located in Paris. I worked for Neotilus a subsidiary specialized in
Telecom, Mobile and Multimedia.
* Collaborating with the business team to clearly define the client needs ;
* Writing and diffusion of the job offers on the different job boards ;
* Sourcing and selecting the best qualified candidates (software engineers) for each requisition using a
variety of direct sourcing methods (internet, schools, cooptation...)
* Telephone and face to face interviews, reporting, selections
* Induction of the new collaborators and follow-up (annual interviews)
-
Cat-Amania
- Recruitment officer
SAINT-HERBLAIN
2007 - 2008
Cat Amania is a company located in Paris which provides software and computing services to the Banking and
Insurance industry.
* Collaborating with the business team to clearly define the client needs ;
* Writing and diffusion of the job offers on the different job boards ;
* Sourcing and selecting the best qualified candidates (software engineers) ;
* Telephone and face to face interviews, reporting
-
EOS Conseil
- HR Assistant
PARIS 8
2007 - 2007
Outplacement, coaching and career Assessment Company. Paris.
* Reception of the candidates, administrative tasks, telephone switchboard ;
* Working group organisation
-
CAT AMANIA
- Chargée de recrutement
2007 - 2008
CAT AMANIA est une SSII spécialisée en informatique de gestion dans le secteur de la banque, finance et assurance.
- Recherche de profils (ingénieurs) en fonction des besoins de l'équipe commerciale
- Rédaction et diffusion des annonces sur les différents sites emploi
- Recherche de candidats: Sourcing, approche directe, suivi des candidatures
- Pré-qualification téléphonique
- Conduite des entretiens de recrutement, rédaction des comptes rendu d’entretiens, enrichissement du vivier candidats
- Présentation des candidats retenus aux Ingénieurs d'affaires
- Préparation et rédaction des CVs à destination des clients
http://www.cat-amania.com
-
Le Playtime
- Sales & events Manager
2006 - 2007
Barge on the Seine in Paris with a restaurant and events. (leplaytime.fr)
* Renting management of the barge for events (capacity of 500 people on the barge) ;
* Sale of services (caterer, DJ, decoration, security guards) ;
* Quotes, contracts, clients appointments, visits of the boat ;
* Turnover completed in 6 months: 62 000 EUR ;
* About twenty events planned pour private individuals and professionals (weddings, seminars,
showrooms, birthday parties, ...)
-
Agence playtime
- Responsable commercial et évènementiel
2006 - 2007
Responsable commercial et évènementiel pour l’agence Play Time, Société de production audio-visuelle et d’évènementiel (Stage de fin d'études)
-
ISG Backstage Association
- President
2005 - 2006
* Organisation of a musical bands talent contest (2 lives in prestigious concert halls, 600 spectators) ;
* Coordination of the project (treasury, communication, logistics) ;
* Partnerships (prospection, negotiations)
* The first price was a studio recording
-
Bruce Field
- Sales Assistant & sales assistant
2004 - 2006
Working as a sales assistant every Saturday in a luxury men fashion store in Paris.