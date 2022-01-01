Menu

Anne LE GALL

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Word
Excel
Powerpoint
Access

Entreprises

  • Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle (INPI) - Chargée de mission accompagnement entreprises

    2012 - maintenant Participation à la création d'un dispositif d'accompagnement des entreprises à la stratégie PI (Propriété Intellectuelle)

    Réalisation d'une étude sur le potentiel d'innovation des régions françaises

Formations

  • FACULTÉ DES SCIENCES ÉCONOMIQUES ET SOCIALES DE LILLE (Lille)

    Lille 2007 - 2011 Master 2 Développement Economique de l'Interface Privé-Public

Réseau