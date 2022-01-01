Retail
Anne LICHOU
Anne LICHOU
VILLEPINTE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adveo
- Chef de Marché
VILLEPINTE
1993 - maintenant
Sodalfa
- Chef de produits
1989 - 1993
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame De La Paix (Ploemeur)
Ploemeur
maintenant
Lycée Notre Dame De La Paix (Ploemeur)
Ploemeur
1981 - 1986
Commerce
Réseau
Amélie CHAPON
Audrey PERRIOL
Frank LICHOU
Grégory KIEFFER
Guillaume DUCHEMIN
Jacques GIGOU
Patrick LEVY
Philippe LELOUP
Raymond LICHOU