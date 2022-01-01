Retail
Anne-Lise FROMENTIN
Anne-Lise FROMENTIN
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adeoservices
- ***
2012 - maintenant
Right Management - Lille
- Consultante, Coach
2007 - 2012
JBL Conseil
- Consultante
Nantes
2001 - 2006
Fleury michon
- RRH - Chargée de recrutement
POUZAUGES
1998 - 2000
Castorama
- Chargée de mission RH
Templemars
1995 - 1997
Formations
Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve
1992 - 1993
Psychologie sociale et des organisations
Université Catholique De Lille
Lille
1988 - 1992
Psychologie
Lycée Sainte Marie
Beaucamps Ligny
1982 - 1988
Réseau
Bénédicte BOUCHAYER - DE SALINS
Carine JOUVIN
Carine DELAMARE
Clemence DORIZON
Corinne VIART
Ludovic FEREZ
Sandra ALVES
Sandrine GARS
Stéphanie WROBEL