Menu

Anne-Lise NIVOL

NANTES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • O2 Cesson Sévigné - Assistante RH

    2014 - 2015

Formations

  • ISTER ECOFAC (Cesson Sevigne)

    Cesson Sevigne 2014 - 2015

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Rennes 2011 - 2014 Bts Economie Sociale Familiale

Réseau