Anne-Lise SABOT

Paris

En résumé

After 7 years dedicated to the digital campaigns with agencies and advertisers (insurance, car,industry),
I decided to join Synchrone, consulting company, to accompany enterprises in their technological and digital transformation.
Digital problematics are in the heart of each company, and I wish to accompany you on your digital projects :Social, Mobility, Dated, BI, Customer experiment, Design, Security, Analytics.

Visionary, pragmatic, creative, the web culture, the start-up spirit, a strong business and agencies network
The eyes opened on the economic, internet and media news
Challenging and Business oriented !
Business Skills : Sales strategy, Affiliate Marketing,vDigital Marketing, RTB, Display, Data marketing, Ecommerce, Emailing Lead Management, Performance Marketing, Sales Management, Affiliate Marketing, Deal closing, Management, Inbound Marketing, CRM (Salesforce.com, Zoho...), Cloud Computing, Solution Selling, B2B Marketing
Entreprises

  • Synchrone technologies - Sales and digital marketing expert - Senior manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Synchrone technologies, société de conseil innovante apporte aux Directions marketing et DSI, des propositions stratégiques fondées sur l’anticipation des besoins, l’audit, le diagnostic et l’accompagnement de la transition technologique et numérique.

    Le digital est au cœur de chaque entreprise, nous vous conseillons et accompagnons sur vos problématiques et projets : social, mobilité, data, BI, CRM, marketing, UX, design, securité, analytics.

  • Neoperf - Agency & Ecommerce partnership manager

    SURESNES 2013 - maintenant Companeo lance sa plateforme d'affiliation 100% BtoB : Neoperf

    L'expertise du Webmarketing à la performance et la culture du BtoB.
    Un réseau de partenaires qui diffuse les publicités des agences/ annonceurs, en générant leads et ventes.
    Display Emailing Retargeting Adexchange Marketplace Comparateurs Cashback SEO/SEM
    Modèles économiques : CPC CPL CPA CPM

  • Companeo - Responsable partenariats agence

    Suresnes 2011 - 2012

  • Companeo UK - Category Manager

    2010 - 2011 Companeo is the first European marketleader in b2b online leadgeneration.
    We generate high qualified salesleads and online marketing campaigns for all businesses.

    Accountable for developing focused categories ( marketing market ) at Companeo UK

  • Companeo France - Business Developer pôle Marketing et Communication

    2008 - 2010 Recrutement stratégique et fidélisation des agences de communication
    Conseil en développement commercial B to B et positionnement webmarketing
    Elaboration de campagnes de Marketing Direct plurimedia (on & off line)

  • High Co Marketing House - Directrice de clientèle

    2006 - 2008 - Elaboration de solutions marketing, Brief promo, échantillonnage, couponning et event
    - Réflexion stratéfique et conseil dans l'univers de la conquête et de la fidélisation annonceurs ( promotion, jeux concours)
    - Prospection, suivi et relation des clients ( Responsable Promo et Responsable Marketing Industriels de la Grande Consommation )

  • Lactalis - Tendriade - Assistante Chef de produit

    Laval 2004 - 2006 - Marketing opérationnel, réalisation d'une étude de marché, recommandations sur la stratégie de positionnement face à la concurrence, création d'outils d'aide à la vente : fiche produit, argumentaire, plaquette. Innovation packaging.

Formations