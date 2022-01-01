Anne-Lise SABOT

After 7 years dedicated to the digital campaigns with agencies and advertisers (insurance, car,industry),

I decided to join Synchrone, consulting company, to accompany enterprises in their technological and digital transformation.

Digital problematics are in the heart of each company, and I wish to accompany you on your digital projects :Social, Mobility, Dated, BI, Customer experiment, Design, Security, Analytics.



Visionary, pragmatic, creative, the web culture, the start-up spirit, a strong business and agencies network

The eyes opened on the economic, internet and media news

Challenging and Business oriented !

Business Skills : Sales strategy, Affiliate Marketing,vDigital Marketing, RTB, Display, Data marketing, Ecommerce, Emailing Lead Management, Performance Marketing, Sales Management, Affiliate Marketing, Deal closing, Management, Inbound Marketing, CRM (Salesforce.com, Zoho...), Cloud Computing, Solution Selling, B2B Marketing

boscher@synchrone-technologies.fr

0630276859